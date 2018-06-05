RadioandMusic
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets
MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept so comical and amusing to the point of making anyone laugh. It is truly set to be an outstanding entertainment for all. The sparkler is back again for the newer markets.

MY FM's new sparkler has a chewing gum eating boy standing three feet tall, with whitish complexion, black hair and a chipped front tooth. His personality in itself is amusing and quite funny! He is always dressed peculiarly in his grey shorts, white shirt with a blue tie. A pair of muddy shoes completes his persona.

The sparkler will run in the new markets that were never exposed to this earlier such as Bikaner, Hissar, Karnal, Aurangabad, Nasik, Jalgaon, Solapur, Sangli, Dhule, Akola, Nanded and Ahemadnagar.

The Chingum boy will entertain the listeners with his witty and hilarious takes on different instances and give MY FM listeners a reason to smile. With Chingum boy around, MY FM aims to provide its listeners a break from the regular monotony of life and give them a new dose of amusement. He surely will spark things up with his unique pun and quirkiness.

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi said, “Chingum Boy is a tried and tested concept, it was a runaway success in our old markets. Looking at the success we now plan to launch it in the new markets. I am sure this naughty kid will spread laughter riot in these cities too.”

Echoing similar sentiments, MY FM National Programming Head Vinay Manek remarked, Chingum Boy symbolizes that affable kid we all have, within us. He is sweet, innocent but with a streak of mischief and we are guilty of curbing it for varied reasons. MY FM encourages in the true spirit of Jiyo Dil Se to unleash that kid. With Chingum Boy, our listeners will get an opportunity to play along and chuckle with the most beloved brat on the radio. As Gulzar Saab also said Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji- so don't hold up and don't stop having fun!

