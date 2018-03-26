'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry players to discuss and learn on how to revitalize and create a significant impact in listenership, discuss new developments, strategize on revenue and research options. In addition, it also serves as an excellent networking platform.

Every year, the Forum picks a compelling theme and 2018 will witness riveting conversations around the theme – ‘Local Brain.’ The forum will be held on 18 May, 2018 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Delhi, NCR. The day will also witness the popular Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) to celebrate and award the very best of Indian radio, honouring outstanding programming, on-air personalities, marketing and promotions and creativity within the industry.

The theme of the year intends to capture the country’s local essence and its various creative forms. Conceptualised by MN+ the direction of the Forum this year would be creative inspiration and ideas and what’s next for Radio.

Special Projects Director Rajika Mittra said, “Local Brain - is a very interesting theme. The essence of this powerful medium lends its uniqueness and projects new creativity and ideas in the Radio industry. Radio is the most engaging medium with a lot more potential to explore. Each year we bring new experiences for our audiences and showcase different content. It is a must attend meeting place for all who are keen to share their experiences. With the ERA Awards, it’s extremely gratifying to see the growing number of entries each year.”

Red FM Network COO Nisha Narayanan believes -“The present edition’s theme is ‘Local Brain’ and is based on capturing the local essence of India in various creative forms. The power of vernacular, the power of local content is clearly the way forward. The strength lies in localization and regional flavours. As I often say, ours is a fight with technology not between FM players, hence innovation and disruptive content will continue to be the key focus areas. Going forward, aim should be integrating radio effectively across all media plans without pulling down the power of any other mediums”.

While Red FM Network COO B.Surendar is bullish in his views. “With India’s growth story spreading beyond metros and mini metros now, the objective of radio industry should be to re-imagine and re-draw boundaries of creativity, content and its overall business model. Not surprisingly, IRF has chosen ‘Local Brain’ as the theme for this year’s event”.

The Excellence in Radio Awards 2018 will feature categories such as Best Interactive Idea, Most Creative Campaign, Best Marketing Campaign, Best On Ground/Activation by an FM Station, and Excellence in New Media Initiative among others. The extensive panel of judges is multi-disciplined and hails from radio, advertising, television and the creative industries.