RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Feb 2018
radio
News
MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Rahul Namjoshi | MY FM | hikes advertising rates |

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent which was effective from 1 April 2017. This decision was taken keeping under consideration the listener’s entertainment and inventory requirements. Today, exactly after a year, the brand announced hike in the advertising rates by 20 per cent which will also be effective from 1 April onwards.

Also Read: MY FM increases advertising rates by 25 per cent

Commenting on this, MY FM business head Rahul Namjoshi, said, “We are a strong customer-centric organization both listeners experience and response to client campaign is utmost important to us.”

Rahul added that the hike in ad rates is in the range of 15 to 20 per cent, depending on the city, and taking into account the gaps and inventory required to ensure listening experience.

The decision to hike rates is taken to maintain the listening experience, inventory levels are peaking across all radio channels. The inventory crunch comes as a reflection of changing market dynamics, with advertisers – both retail and national, realizing the effectiveness and efficiency of the medium.

Today every marketer has realized that radio is the only medium where ad avoidance is minimum in comparison to other media, it is just not a frequency medium but also helps in brand building.

related stories
private fm stations  |  26 Feb 2018

Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chart show.

The show titled 'Apple Music Top 25' will highlight the best music from the week from Apple Music weekly charts, the company said in a statement.

air  |  23 Feb 2018

Modi expected to address school-children in Mann ki Baat, invites viewpoints

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is making his forty-first monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast this month on All India Radio, has sought ideas from the general public for the broadcast.

private fm stations  |  23 Feb 2018

BIG FM elevates Manish Karnatak as head of Thwink

MUMBAI: With an aim to strengthen the network’s leadership team, BIG FM elevates Manish Karnatak as Head of its soon to be launched content incubator and studio, Thwink.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group