MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per cent which was effective from 1 April 2017. This decision was taken keeping under consideration the listener’s entertainment and inventory requirements. Today, exactly after a year, the brand announced hike in the advertising rates by 20 per cent which will also be effective from 1 April onwards.

Commenting on this, MY FM business head Rahul Namjoshi, said, “We are a strong customer-centric organization both listeners experience and response to client campaign is utmost important to us.”

Rahul added that the hike in ad rates is in the range of 15 to 20 per cent, depending on the city, and taking into account the gaps and inventory required to ensure listening experience.

The decision to hike rates is taken to maintain the listening experience, inventory levels are peaking across all radio channels. The inventory crunch comes as a reflection of changing market dynamics, with advertisers – both retail and national, realizing the effectiveness and efficiency of the medium.

Today every marketer has realized that radio is the only medium where ad avoidance is minimum in comparison to other media, it is just not a frequency medium but also helps in brand building.