RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Nov 2017
radio
News
Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

Events
Event Management | 15 Nov 2017

Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation. This will be Ola’s first year where they will be Sunburn’s presenting partners. The collaboration comes in fresh on the heels of the announcement of KYGO’S maiden India tour which will commence on 24 November in...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio Mirchi | One Million | Youtube | social media | Shahid Kapoor | RJ Naved | Rahul Balyan |

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industries today. Their target audience that have shifted to the digital world, it is a responsibility of the industry to reach out to its audience. On the similar note, Radio Mirchi reached out to its audience on a digital platform and today it celebrates the biggest milestone of crossing one million subscribers and becoming a part of the top-100 YouTube channels of India.

Radio Mirchi has expanded its presence across multiple digital platforms having reached more than 50 million digital consumers a month, organically.

Radio Mirchi surprised the one millionth YoutTube subscriber with a call from his favourite actor Shahid Kapoor. But in true Mirchi style, the surprise didn’t end there as RJ Naved got into the act as well and pulled a Mirchi Murga on the subscriber.

Commenting on this landmark, Radio Mirchi EVP – Head of Digital initiates Rahul Balyan said, “This is an important milestone for Radio Mirchi. We are increasingly redefining ourselves to be in the content business and not just FM, and are transforming ourselves into a digital media company. Each of our RJs is already a big digital influencer. Most of our marketing and client initiatives are now also accompanied by a digital leg. We bring the same level of engagement on digital platforms that we bring on Radio Mirchi.”

As part of the celebrations, Radio Mirchi ran a social campaign with the tagline #1MillionMirchi. There was an ethusiastic participation across social media as people shared what makes them Mirchi – which is, someone who is happy, and always seeing the positive side of life. Radio Mirchi is known for its sunshine outlook, with its tagline – Mirchi Sunne Waale Always Khush. But now…Mirchi dekhne waale bhi Khush.

related stories
private fm stations  |  17 Nov 2017

Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform that allows listeners to consume FM in a video format. In yet another pioneering move, Radio City added another dimension to radio with the launch of ‘Video City’.

BIG FM partners
private fm stations  |  14 Nov 2017

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde

private fm stations  |  14 Nov 2017

RED FM partners with big ticket events across India to connect with the youth

MUMBAI: RED FM continues to bank on and partner with big ticket events across India. RED FM worked closely with artists, brands and agencies by investing in some of the innovative properties across different domains of creative arts.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group