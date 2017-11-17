Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industries today. Their target audience that have shifted to the digital world, it is a responsibility of the industry to reach out to its audience. On the similar note, Radio Mirchi reached out to its audience on a digital platform and today it celebrates the biggest milestone of crossing one million subscribers and becoming a part of the top-100 YouTube channels of India.

Radio Mirchi has expanded its presence across multiple digital platforms having reached more than 50 million digital consumers a month, organically.

Radio Mirchi surprised the one millionth YoutTube subscriber with a call from his favourite actor Shahid Kapoor. But in true Mirchi style, the surprise didn’t end there as RJ Naved got into the act as well and pulled a Mirchi Murga on the subscriber.

Commenting on this landmark, Radio Mirchi EVP – Head of Digital initiates Rahul Balyan said, “This is an important milestone for Radio Mirchi. We are increasingly redefining ourselves to be in the content business and not just FM, and are transforming ourselves into a digital media company. Each of our RJs is already a big digital influencer. Most of our marketing and client initiatives are now also accompanied by a digital leg. We bring the same level of engagement on digital platforms that we bring on Radio Mirchi.”

As part of the celebrations, Radio Mirchi ran a social campaign with the tagline #1MillionMirchi. There was an ethusiastic participation across social media as people shared what makes them Mirchi – which is, someone who is happy, and always seeing the positive side of life. Radio Mirchi is known for its sunshine outlook, with its tagline – Mirchi Sunne Waale Always Khush. But now…Mirchi dekhne waale bhi Khush.