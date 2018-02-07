RED FM's Mobile Application is the new favourite on-the-go infotainment app

MUMBAI: RED FM continues to enhance the experience of its listeners with its RED FM app. The app has garnered much appreciation from the listeners and generated a steady stream of new tech-savvy audience who love instant entertainment on the go. The mobile application has been designed keeping in mind the connected device eco system that today’s listeners are living in.

The RED FM mobile application is an entirely new way to reiterate the tagline of ‘Bajaate Raho’ where one can get entertained with handpicked curated content from localized RED FM station. The application has primarily four sections Listen, Watch, Explore and For You.

The LISTEN screen helps you to catch up with your favourite comedy capsules like Morning No1 With RJ Praveen, Mata K Email Bollygunge Phari, The Priyanka Raina Show, Praveen’s Red Murga, Ek Kahani Aisi Bhi, Nilam’s Beizzatikaralo.Com etc. and all the best infotainment content presented by your favorite jock. It also includes options of skip, rewind, pause; and share stuff through the social media handles.

The Watch section presents the best of all Bollywood interviews, behind-the-mike stories, exclusive Red FM digital delights like Tolly Shopping Network, Ye Kar Ke Dikhao Pranks, Carnama, Movie Review and some exciting videos. The Explore section curated by team features a mash-up of some 'must-watch' and 'must-listen' viral content. The ‘For You’ section helps you to subscribe to your favorite category so that you can be instantly intimated on fresh content upload.

Tolly Shopping Network, Praveen’s Red Murga and Mata Ka Email have received great responses from the Kolkata audience.

Tolly Shopping Network : Keeping up the quirkiness of Red FM’s Bajaate Raho motto, RJ Praveen has been roasting the celebs of tinsel town by asking them to sell some ‘’unseen items’’ in Red FM’s new IP titled ‘Tolly Shopping Network’. Megastars like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Jeet, Swastika, Nusrat Faria and director Srijit Mukherji have been victim to his unmatchable prank.

Praveen’s Red Murga : To tickle the funny bone of every Calcutta, RJ Praveen prank calls chosen listeners across the city. This benchmark property from Red FM positions itself differently in the treatment of the prank call, along with the diverse layers and characters added by RJ Praveen which make each call unpredictable and a complete surprise package.

Mata Ka Email : The must hear segment on RED FM’s Kolkata Cutting is RJ Nilam’s Mata K Email, where she mimics Lata Mangeskar posing as ‘Mata’ (spiritual lady), who dispenses humorous advices on everyday issue. RJ Nilam’s punch lines and the selection of people who call her on Mata is what makes it such a popular property.

RED FM COO 93.5 Nisha Narayanan said, “Listeners today are constantly on their phones. They use all kinds of apps for entertainment and to ease their life. The RED FM app cuts away from the usual practice of radio content that has a low shelf life and once broadcasted disappears. The app works as a great retention strategy and can be reused on other platforms like mobile and social media.”