Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air singing talent hunt ‘Benadryl BIG Golden Voice’ presented by Benadryl Cough Syrup, powered by LIC Housing Finance and online talent partner Songdew.com. With a commendable show put forth each season, this year will be even bigger and better with the property’s extended presence across digital platforms and an altogether new theme - Folk Recreated. Fortifying this essence with the tagline ‘Yeh Mitti Ke Sur Koi Rok Na Paaye’, BIG FM will unearth hidden talent across the country and give the finalist an opportunity to record their original songs and videos. The participants will be judged by ace Bollywood composer, Anu Malik and the winner will get a mega opportunity to sing an original song specially composed by him.

Unlike other talent hunts which promise stardom and song release option to only the final winner, this show will give the opportunity to all the Top 10 finalists to record their original song and video. The opportunity is presented at the outset itself thereby making Benadryl Big Golden Voice a ‘Show of Talent’ than a Talent Hunt. Based on this year’s theme, the Top 10 finalists will use folk music of India to re-create their original songs and perform it for the listeners. Bringing in an element of renewed engagement and delivering on the radio network’s promise of providing more music, the singers will also reinvent the classic songs with contemporary compositions. Entries will be invited through digital platforms of the radio network and a dedicated micro-site. 30 singers will be shortlisted for offline and online auditions. Listeners will then get the opportunity to select top 10 finalists among these singers through online/sms voting. Celebrity judge Anu Malik will help contestants groom their skills and become perfectionists to compete in the finale for the title. The video of the song featuring the Top 10 finalists will be released through Big FMs social media handles and will be amplified on digital.

Speaking about the association, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd Vice President – Marketing, Consumer Products Division Dimple Sidhar said,“Benadryl is proud of the association with Big Golden Voice for the 5th year With more than 50 years of Doctor’s trust and being the Number 1 OTC cough syrup brand in India, Benadryl understands the chaos a cough creates in a consumer’s life. This chaos can rattle a singer’s performance. Benadryl’s promise is to provide efficacious solutions to stop this chaos so that you perform at your best. Benadryl BIG Golden Voice is a celebration of this promise.”

Speaking about the launch of the new season, spokesperson of BIG FM said, “Each year, Benadryl BIG Golden Voice has raised the bar among on-air singing talent hunts with its credible celebrity judges and brilliant winners going on to win recognition in the music industry. We feel proud to witness our long-standing association with Benadryl enter the 5th year. This edition will be carried out on a whole new level with a novel theme and a massive digital outreach. In our search for the next singing sensation with the theme - Folk recreated, we intend to capture the attention of different sets of audience. Also having activated our digital platforms for auditions and voting, we will be further raising our engagement across demographics and making this an effective platform providing extensive visibility to our partners”.