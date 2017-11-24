RadioandMusic
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transport. Yes, you read it right; Indigo 91.9 FM is partnering with Chandigarh International Airport. This association will be termed Chandigarh International Airport Radio (CHIAL Radio). It is only the second time that a private radio station has been engaged to play curated music at an Indian airport.

ENIL’s Radio Mirchi was the first ever radio station to entertain people at an airport. The station called Mirchi T3 tied up with Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3) in New Delhi on 30 October 2015 to offer innovative audio content.

Through the tie-up, Indigo FM shall now play international songs at the airport. In addition, for the first time in India, CHIAL Radio shall have its exclusive Jock who would enthrall the passengers by interacting with them, announcing the utility and flight related information in addition to playing the passengers favorite music. CHIAL Radio shall play carefully curated music that is customized to map the mood and the time of the day with an effort to make flying a great experience.

Indigo FM CEO Satyanaryana Murthy said, “An international airport like CHIAL truly deserves an international music station. Our offerings have always been niche and we have always endeavored to go beyond being just a terrestrial radio station. We are excited to have CHIAL as the first airport in our RAAS (Radio As a Service). It's about time that flyers have a great experience and we are confident that they would enjoy our handpicked international music.”

CHIAL CEO Suneel Dutt said, "90 per cent of the flyers of CHIAL are international tourists. We at CHIAL are committed to provide best in class experience for the flyers and offering Airport Radio for their entertainment is an endeavor in that direction. Chandigarh airport is the first airport in a non-metro category in India to offer this service. We are happy to associate with Indigo which is a pioneer in international music in the country."

