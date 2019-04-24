HT Media Limited acquires 51% stake in Next Mediaworks Limited

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HTML) has acquired 51% majority stake in Next Mediaworks Limited (NMW), which operates seven FM radio stations across major metros [through its subsidiary Next Radio Limited (NRL)], under the brand Radio One, including some in international genre. NRL’s FM stations across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and one more have now come into HTML fold. This has positioned HTML as the strongest radio player, with three stations each in the biggest metro markets of Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Apart from the above, key metro market of Pune has also got added to the network.

HT Media Limited, along with Next Radio Limited, now has 22 stations, and a national footprint spanning 15 cities.

HTML Radio and Entertainment Business CEO Harshad Jain has been named as CEO of NMW/NRL. He will lead all the three brands of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. Talking about the development, Harshad Jain said, “This acquisition aims to provide the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers. Needless to mention, the combined set-up will provide growth opportunities for the talented employees on both sides. The company is now detailing the synergies of operations both at the front and the backend.”

While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi contemporary hit radio (CHR) and retro radio space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the international format.

HT Media Limited is the printer and publisher of three leading dailies of the country viz. Hindustan Times, Mint and Hindustan (through subsidiary company), and operates popular Hindi FM Radio channels Fever FM and Radio Nasha.