RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Apr 2019
radio
News
HT Media Limited acquires 51% stake in Next Mediaworks Limited
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio One | HT Media Limited | Radio Nasha | Hindustan Times | Mint Condition | Hindustan | Harshad Jain | Fever FM |

MUMBAI: HT Media Limited (HTML) has acquired 51% majority stake in Next Mediaworks Limited (NMW), which operates seven FM radio stations across major metros [through its subsidiary Next Radio Limited (NRL)], under the brand Radio One, including some in international genre. NRL’s FM stations across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and one more have now come into HTML fold.  This has positioned HTML as the strongest radio player, with three stations each in the biggest metro markets of Delhi & Mumbai and two stations each in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Apart from the above, key metro market of Pune has also got added to the network.

HT Media Limited, along with Next Radio Limited, now has 22 stations, and a national footprint spanning 15 cities.

HTML Radio and Entertainment Business CEO Harshad Jain has been named as CEO of NMW/NRL. He will lead all the three brands of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. Talking about the development, Harshad Jain said, “This acquisition aims to provide the widest array of content, music and advertising options for our listeners and advertisers. Needless to mention, the combined set-up will provide growth opportunities for the talented employees on both sides. The company is now detailing the synergies of operations both at the front and the backend.”

While Fever FM and Radio Nasha are leaders in the Hindi contemporary hit radio (CHR) and retro radio space respectively, Radio One is a pioneer in the international format.

HT Media Limited is the printer and publisher of three leading dailies of the country viz.  Hindustan Times, Mint and Hindustan (through subsidiary company), and operates popular Hindi FM Radio channels Fever FM and Radio Nasha.

related stories
private fm stations  |  23 Apr 2019

Radio City imbibes Mumbai Indians vibe as official radio partner for eighth year

MUMBAI: The entire nation is glued to the on-going nail-biting cricket season, with all the teams contending to make space in the top charts. Radio City has associated with Mumbai Indians as the official radio partner for the eight consecutive years.

private fm stations  |  22 Apr 2019

BIG FM launches 'Mera Manifesto' campaign in line with the ongoing elections

MUMBAI: BIG FM has always believed in addressing issues that affect the whole country. Staying true to its brand ethos - Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG FM has come up with a different and innovative approach to engage with citizens ahead of the ongoing 2019 General Elections.

private fm stations  |  22 Apr 2019

Siddharth Kannan wins Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award

MUMBAI: Famous radio host, television anchor, Siddharth Kannan has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for the Best Chat show on radio and digital.
 
Kannan was awarded for his chat show on I

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group