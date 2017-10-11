RadioandMusic
MY FM and Radio Nasha celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 75th birthday
Events
MUMBAI: On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan turning 75, MY FM and Radio Nasha pays a special tribute to the megastar. We at Radioandmusic get you the interesting activities organized by the two radio stations.

MY FM composed and produced a special song A se Amitabh, which features 75 RJs across 30 stations dressed up in various avtaar of the superstar.

The song starts with A se Amitabh, B se Bachchan, C se Cinema ke Shahenshah and so on and so forth. Also in the three-day long activity, MY FM played super hit songs of Amitabh Bachchan during the prime time show, followed by his hit songs with his super hit Jodi Rekha on the second day. Today on his birthday, they will be playing songs of the iconic star throughout the day.

Commenting on the activity, MY FM chief programming officer Viplove Gupte said, “The entire FM radio generation in India, be it the RJs or the CEOs, all are fans of Amitabh Bachchan. His acting skills and unique adaptability to portray different roles are exemplary and in last many decades, he has reign supreme. From a Rajesh Khanna era to a Hritik Roshan time, Amitabh has stood tall. At 75, he is the youngest actor we have and it’s only natural that we pay our respect to someone who is a true ‘Jiyo Dil Se’ personality in Hindi film industry.”

Radio Nasha also plays Bachchan songs the entire day. Along with it the station has some fun on-air activities for the listeners connect. Titled Bachchan Ki Deewangi, an award ceremony which will be conducted on Radio Nasha’s premium nights i.e on 14 October. The station will introduce a category with a nominee and ask the listeners to vote for their favourite nominee. In the late evening show Anmol Ki Anmol Kahaniya, the host of the show RJ Anmol will narrate unique Bachchan stories about how Bachchan got role in Sholay and more.

