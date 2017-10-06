RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 Oct 2017
radio
Press Releases
Radio City adds another first to its tally with the launch of Radiocity.in in Hindi
Events
mtv1
| 29 Sep 2017

Musiconcepts and MTV announce the launch of the first ever MTV India Music Summit

MUMBAI: “Without music life would be a mistake,” Nietzsche proclaimed in 1889. Its true to this statement, music has the power to transcend every barrier man has ever created. It is thus imperative that an entity as powerful as this be celebrated in all its glory. Keeping this in mind, MTV introduce...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Hindi | Radiocity.in | CEO | Jagran New Media | Rachna Kanwar |

MUMBAI: Radio City announced the launch of its new age web platform radiocity.in Hindi, becoming the only radio network in India to offer an exclusive Hindi website. Radio City was the first radio network in India to take the digital route with the launch of radiocity.in. With the introduction of the new Hindi web-avatar of this innovative property, Radio City listeners will now be able to access premium content on http://hindi.radiocity.in/, which will serve as the e-face of Radio City’s 39 stations.

Radio City has been a pioneer in conceptualizing innovative ideas to engage with their listeners at a micro-local level. The launch of radiocity.in Hindi is aligned with this strategy of diversification and localization by offering its digital platform for their regional audience. With dedicated Hindi playlists and podcasts of the most popular Radio City shows, the website will also offer premium Hindi web radio stations cutting across film, international and devotional genres.

“Regional language internet users have been growing at a much faster pace than English with 38% of the total Indian internet user base expected to comprise of Hindi users by 2021. Organic engagement for local content is comparatively higher and we want to tap into this potential while providing our regional users the ease and accessibility to content in Hindi.” said Radio City CEO Abraham Thomas.

“The launch of radiocity.in Hindi aims at addressing the needs of this growing plethora of tech-savvy regional audience to provide them with the best content in the most convenient format,” he added.

Commenting on the launch of the regional platform, Jagran New Media COO Digital Rachna Kanwar said, “As we expand into more cities and genres this year, the first logical extension online will be to make our content available to listeners in their preferred language. As a large chunk of our audio content is in Hindi, it only follows that we make this option available to listeners who consume content in Hindi. This is a first of its kind initiative towards language personalization by any FM network in the country and we hope to further diversify into multi-lingual offerings in the future.

Radio City originals like Love Guru – the one-stop shop for all the answers about love, relationships and beyond, GIG City – India’s first radio concert, Joke Studio – the ultimate comedy destination, Babber Sher – the longest running sparkler on Indian Radio and Radio City Gold featuring the legends of Indian music, among others, will now be available to the online Hindi listeners. A licensed music streaming website,www.radiocity.in, offers 46 web radio stations streaming music across various genres. Recently added radio stations include artist radios like Lata Mangeshkar Radio, RD Burman Radio, Kishore Kumar Radio, Mohd Rafi Radio, Dr. Rajkumar Hits, KJ Yesudas Hits and Kamal Haasan Hits.

related stories
air  |  05 Oct 2017

AIR begins FIFA U-17 promotion; unveils the commentators

NEW DELHI: We at Radioandmusic were the first ones to break the news of AIR airing live commentary of FIFA U-17 WC and now, we get you the details of the commentators.

private fm stations  |  04 Oct 2017

AIR to air live FIFA U-17 commentary

MUMBAI: FIFA U-17, World Cup is around the corner and so, are options to stay updated on the live event happenings. We have TV, the small screens, apps and the latest addition to this is All India Radio (AIR). India’s oldest air broadcaster will now give live updates for FIFA U-17.

private fm stations  |  04 Oct 2017

FM Tadka enters Muzaffarpur; Jammu and Aligarh stations to launch by end of October

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Patrika Group’s FM Tadka announced the launch of four new stations in August 2017. The new launches were to take place in Jammu, Srinagar, Muzaffarpur and Aligarh. Now, we bring you some update on the same.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group