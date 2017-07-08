RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 Jul 2017
radio
Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'
Events
Event Management | 08 Jul 2017

Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE, Live Marketing and Entertainment Industry. Happened on 6-8 July at New Delhi Aerocity, 2017 continues its growth story with an anticipated 1200 event planners, speakers and exhibitors from over 22 count...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | RJ Malishka | Mumbai Khadde Mein |

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the perils of daily commuters caused by potholes, incessant traffic, felling of trees, dug up roads and the new infrastructure constructions.

Very recently Red FM’s RJ Malishka got a call from a listener named Suresh who also happens to be a driver. He complained to Malishka about how a huge pothole on the Kherwadi flyover was causing traffic nuisance every day. Post this a lot of listeners called in to complain about the same issue and how the traffic was majorly frustrating.

RJ Malishka then made a call to the BMC helpline for potholes to file a complaint on behalf of Mumbaikars. She spoke to BMC's Chief Engineer, Sanjay Darade who promised her that the complaint will be attended to within two hours and the pothole will be mended on the same day. Suresh, the driver called Malishka back when he crossed the Kherwadi flyover again – and to every ones delight the pothole was gone! Within a day of Red FM's call on radio, Sanjay Darade had got MMRDA to fill the pothole.

After this incident, pothole repair work began in full swing on EEH, WEH, Andheri-Kurla Road among other stretches.

‘Mumbai Khadde Mein' in its first week aimed to make the authorities take notice of the hardship faced by Mumbaikars during monsoons. 93.5 Red FM is very proud that the radio station could make a difference and the way the work has begun on other roads only shows the power of a Mumbaikars plea along with #PowerofRedFM

related stories
air  |  07 Jul 2017

AIR shortwave digital transmitters to beam Pakistan, Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: All India Radio would be commissioning of two new Shortwave Solid State digital transmitters of 100 kW power each for the dissemination of content across the border for Afghanistan- Pakistan region by the end of August 2017. The transmitters shall be installed in Delhi.

private fm stations  |  07 Jul 2017

Big FM brings back its game on radio - 'BIG Birthday Game'

MUMBAI: Big FM is back with one of its coolest easy to win game on-air with ‘BIG Birthday Game’. The second season will be aired during its ‘Breakfast Show’ between 8 am – 10 am from 17 July to 28 July across 61 cities.

private fm stations  |  05 Jul 2017

Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘India’s Best Companies to Work for – 2017’ study. Radio City has had a consistent presence in the list and the inclusion of Music Broadcast Ltd.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group