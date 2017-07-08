Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the perils of daily commuters caused by potholes, incessant traffic, felling of trees, dug up roads and the new infrastructure constructions.

Very recently Red FM’s RJ Malishka got a call from a listener named Suresh who also happens to be a driver. He complained to Malishka about how a huge pothole on the Kherwadi flyover was causing traffic nuisance every day. Post this a lot of listeners called in to complain about the same issue and how the traffic was majorly frustrating.

RJ Malishka then made a call to the BMC helpline for potholes to file a complaint on behalf of Mumbaikars. She spoke to BMC's Chief Engineer, Sanjay Darade who promised her that the complaint will be attended to within two hours and the pothole will be mended on the same day. Suresh, the driver called Malishka back when he crossed the Kherwadi flyover again – and to every ones delight the pothole was gone! Within a day of Red FM's call on radio, Sanjay Darade had got MMRDA to fill the pothole.

After this incident, pothole repair work began in full swing on EEH, WEH, Andheri-Kurla Road among other stretches.

‘Mumbai Khadde Mein' in its first week aimed to make the authorities take notice of the hardship faced by Mumbaikars during monsoons. 93.5 Red FM is very proud that the radio station could make a difference and the way the work has begun on other roads only shows the power of a Mumbaikars plea along with #PowerofRedFM