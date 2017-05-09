RadioandMusic
RNM
| 09 May 2017
radio
News
M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | M.V. Shreyams Kumar | Mathrubhumi group | Club FM |

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V. Shreyams Kumar as the Joint Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd. He was earlier the Director-Marketing & Electronic Media since 2000.

Shreyams Kumar bolstered continuous improvements and propelled rapid growth by steering the company through multiple challenges for the last 17 years. Over these years he headed the business operations of all the verticals – Print, Radio and Digital -- of Mathrubhumi Group.

The group offers 16 editions, including two overseas editions - Dubai and Qatar, a books division, and 11 periodicals running the gamut from culture to entertainment. It has various entertainment platforms mainly print, FM Radio (Club FM), television (Mathrubhumi News and Kappa TV) and digital (Mathrubhumi.com). 

Also Read: Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

Its radio division runs private FM radio station, Club FM for the state of Kerala. The station plays popular music throughout the day. It was started in the year 2007. It started in Thrissur and Kannur (Dec 2007), Trivandrum station (January 2008) and Kochi (May 2008). Club FM 94.3 (Club FM 104.8 in Thrissur) is today the most popular FM brand in Kerala.

related stories
private fm stations  |  09 May 2017

Dynamic discussions and creative challenges hosted by The India Radio Forum 2017

MUMBAI: With each passing year, The India Radio Forum has taken the event a notch higher by bringing speakers who are thinkers and inspire the audiences. Sessions are carefully curated by an international team of experts that present to you sessions rich in content.

private fm stations  |  08 May 2017

Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creative Awards 2017. These awards pick the best ads and advertisers from South India. Mathrubhumi bagged the highest tally of 29 metals and Advertiser of the year recognition.

private fm stations  |  08 May 2017

Big FM offers zyada music ka vaada with '5 ka 50'

MUMBAI: Big FM, has introduced a contest called ‘5 ka 50’. With the launch of this riveting concept, the radio station aims at providing entertainment to the listeners with the idea of inheriting a reward in return.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group