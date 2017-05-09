M.V. Shreyams Kumar appointed as Joint Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group, Kerala's leading media conglomerate has appointed M.V. Shreyams Kumar as the Joint Managing Director of the Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd. He was earlier the Director-Marketing & Electronic Media since 2000.

Shreyams Kumar bolstered continuous improvements and propelled rapid growth by steering the company through multiple challenges for the last 17 years. Over these years he headed the business operations of all the verticals – Print, Radio and Digital -- of Mathrubhumi Group.

The group offers 16 editions, including two overseas editions - Dubai and Qatar, a books division, and 11 periodicals running the gamut from culture to entertainment. It has various entertainment platforms mainly print, FM Radio (Club FM), television (Mathrubhumi News and Kappa TV) and digital (Mathrubhumi.com).

Its radio division runs private FM radio station, Club FM for the state of Kerala. The station plays popular music throughout the day. It was started in the year 2007. It started in Thrissur and Kannur (Dec 2007), Trivandrum station (January 2008) and Kochi (May 2008). Club FM 94.3 (Club FM 104.8 in Thrissur) is today the most popular FM brand in Kerala.