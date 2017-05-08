Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creative Awards 2017. These awards pick the best ads and advertisers from South India. Mathrubhumi bagged the highest tally of 29 metals and Advertiser of the year recognition.

Club FM won two gold, five silver and nine bronze metals for different occasions. Check out the list of metals won by Club FM below:

Club FM Gold Radio – In house Program promotion No Mosquito day · Gold Radio- In House Program Promotion World Wet Lands Day · Silver Radio Craft- Program Promotion Paadamonnuorukaisahaayam · Silver Radio – In House Program Promotion No Horn Day · Silver Radio – in House Program Promotion World cancer Day · Silver Radio Single Gold for Girl · Silver Radio Craft- RJ Promotion RJ Arun · Bronze Radio Craft- original Music Score Paadamonnuorukaisahayaam · Bronze Radio Craft- Original Music score Kerala Blasters · Bronze Radio Craft- Voice Performance Ragaramiyer · Bronze Radio Craft- Voice Performance Chaikya · Bronze Radio Craft- Program Promotion PanjaaraVandai · Bronze Radio- In house Program promotion No Tobacco day · Bronze Radio – In house program promotion World Environment Day · Bronze Radio- In house Program promotion Women’s day · Bronze Radio Single Celebrating Trivandrum Total -16

With 5 Gold, 10 silver, 12 bronze and 1 finalist win, Mathrubhumi brought home a whopping 29 metals, under its various brands including MB daily, Club FM, MB News and Online vertical, demonstrating its creative prowess that surely matches up to the group’s business growth momentum. Amongst all the other brands, Club FM got more metals.

The awards night opening ceremony was graced in the presence of Ogilvy & Mather India and South Asia Executive Chairman and Creative Director Padma Shri Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy & Mather India National Creative Director Rajiv Rao and Prathap Suthan, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner – Bang In the Middle.

700 entries from 70 agencies across South India, under 85 categories were judged during the 11th edition of Pepper Awards. Bang In the Middle, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner Prathap Suthan, Hyper Collective, founder and chief creative officer KV Sridhar ‘pops’ and Taproot Dentsuwere chief creative officer and co-founder Santhosh Padhi, were the members of the jury for Pepper 2016.

Commenting of the occasion, Mathrubhumi Joint Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar said, “It’s been an overwhelming experience to witness win for the group on such a grand industry platform. I congratulate my team for demonstrating such high quality work across such a wide category range. We hope to get more acclaimed recognitions in the years to come.”