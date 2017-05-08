RadioandMusic
| 08 May 2017
Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards
MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creative Awards 2017. These awards pick the best ads and advertisers from South India. Mathrubhumi bagged the highest tally of 29 metals and Advertiser of the year recognition.

Club FM won two gold, five silver and nine bronze metals for different occasions. Check out the list of metals won by Club FM below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Club FM

Gold

Radio – In house Program promotion

No Mosquito day

·          

Gold

Radio- In House Program Promotion

World Wet Lands Day

·          

Silver

Radio Craft- Program Promotion

Paadamonnuorukaisahaayam

·          

Silver

Radio – In House Program Promotion

No Horn Day

·          

Silver

Radio – in House Program Promotion

World cancer Day

·          

Silver

Radio Single

Gold for Girl

·          

Silver

Radio Craft- RJ Promotion

RJ Arun

·          

Bronze

Radio Craft- original Music Score

Paadamonnuorukaisahayaam

·          

Bronze

Radio Craft- Original Music score

Kerala Blasters

·          

Bronze

Radio Craft- Voice Performance

Ragaramiyer

·          

Bronze

Radio Craft- Voice Performance

Chaikya

·          

Bronze

Radio Craft- Program Promotion

PanjaaraVandai

·          

Bronze

Radio- In house Program promotion

No Tobacco day

·          

Bronze

Radio – In house program promotion

World Environment Day

·          

Bronze

Radio- In house Program promotion

Women’s day

·          

Bronze

Radio Single

Celebrating Trivandrum

 

Total -16

 

 

 

With 5 Gold, 10 silver, 12 bronze and 1 finalist win, Mathrubhumi brought home a whopping 29 metals, under its various brands including MB daily, Club FM, MB News and Online vertical,  demonstrating its creative prowess that surely matches up to the group’s business growth momentum. Amongst all the other brands, Club FM got more metals.

The awards night opening ceremony was graced in the presence of Ogilvy & Mather India and South Asia Executive Chairman and Creative Director Padma Shri Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy & Mather India National Creative Director Rajiv Rao and Prathap Suthan, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner – Bang In the Middle.

700 entries from 70 agencies across South India, under 85 categories were judged during the 11th edition of Pepper Awards. Bang In the Middle, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner  Prathap Suthan,  Hyper Collective, founder and chief creative officer KV Sridhar ‘pops’ and Taproot Dentsuwere  chief creative officer and co-founder Santhosh Padhi, were  the members of the jury for Pepper 2016.

Commenting of the occasion, Mathrubhumi Joint Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar said, “It’s been an overwhelming experience to witness win for the group on such a grand industry platform. I congratulate my team for demonstrating such high quality work across such a wide category range. We hope to get more acclaimed recognitions in the years to come.”

