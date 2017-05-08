Club FM wins 16 metals at Pepper Creative Awards

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi Group’s Club FM won 16 metals at the 11th edition of Pepper Creative Awards 2017. These awards pick the best ads and advertisers from South India. Mathrubhumi bagged the highest tally of 29 metals and Advertiser of the year recognition.
Club FM won two gold, five silver and nine bronze metals for different occasions. Check out the list of metals won by Club FM below:
Club FM
Gold
Radio – In house Program promotion
No Mosquito day
·
Gold
Radio- In House Program Promotion
World Wet Lands Day
·
Silver
Radio Craft- Program Promotion
Paadamonnuorukaisahaayam
·
Silver
Radio – In House Program Promotion
No Horn Day
·
Silver
Radio – in House Program Promotion
World cancer Day
·
Silver
Radio Single
Gold for Girl
·
Silver
Radio Craft- RJ Promotion
RJ Arun
·
Bronze
Radio Craft- original Music Score
Paadamonnuorukaisahayaam
·
Bronze
Radio Craft- Original Music score
Kerala Blasters
·
Bronze
Radio Craft- Voice Performance
Ragaramiyer
·
Bronze
Radio Craft- Voice Performance
Chaikya
·
Bronze
Radio Craft- Program Promotion
PanjaaraVandai
·
Bronze
Radio- In house Program promotion
No Tobacco day
·
Bronze
Radio – In house program promotion
World Environment Day
·
Bronze
Radio- In house Program promotion
Women’s day
·
Bronze
Radio Single
Celebrating Trivandrum
Total -16
With 5 Gold, 10 silver, 12 bronze and 1 finalist win, Mathrubhumi brought home a whopping 29 metals, under its various brands including MB daily, Club FM, MB News and Online vertical, demonstrating its creative prowess that surely matches up to the group’s business growth momentum. Amongst all the other brands, Club FM got more metals.
The awards night opening ceremony was graced in the presence of Ogilvy & Mather India and South Asia Executive Chairman and Creative Director Padma Shri Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy & Mather India National Creative Director Rajiv Rao and Prathap Suthan, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner – Bang In the Middle.
700 entries from 70 agencies across South India, under 85 categories were judged during the 11th edition of Pepper Awards. Bang In the Middle, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner Prathap Suthan, Hyper Collective, founder and chief creative officer KV Sridhar ‘pops’ and Taproot Dentsuwere chief creative officer and co-founder Santhosh Padhi, were the members of the jury for Pepper 2016.
Commenting of the occasion, Mathrubhumi Joint Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar said, “It’s been an overwhelming experience to witness win for the group on such a grand industry platform. I congratulate my team for demonstrating such high quality work across such a wide category range. We hope to get more acclaimed recognitions in the years to come.”