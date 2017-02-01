With three new key appointments, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, strengthens its core leadership team with consumer-focused professionals as it expands into the next phase of stations.

Atul Razdan, with over 14 years of professional experience in a plethora of marketing strategies like consumer insights, product development and communication has been awarded the position of National Programming Head at RBNL. The other two new additions to the RBNL fraternity include Nidhi Gulia, the new Marketing Head who flaunts a massive 13 years worth of experience in marketing communication for consumers facing lifestyle and online brands along with Sanil Suneja who has had his roots in business for the past 12 years has been appointed as Regional Business Head. The trio is expected to come up with new strategic initiatives as a part of their individual roles in compliance with the key business goals of RBNL and slingshot the organisation to an exponential growth trajectory.

Atul Razdan, who is responsible for content development initiatives for the 45 existing stations and the upcoming launches in 14 new cities for RBNL is a guru of brand building, communication strategy, consumer insights and brand activation. His previous organisations include the likes of Hershey’s India Pvt Ltd and Cadbury India Ltd. Atul said, “I look forward to this opportunity as one that would enable me to tap into my fullest potential, thereby presenting me with newer challenges to overcome. My previous responsibilities have allowed me to take a deep dive into the world of consumer insights, and I hope to implement all that I have gained from those experiences to my new role here at RBNL.”

Nidhi Gulia expected to lead the continued evolution of Brand Big FM which completed a decade in 2016. It was awarded the “Most Trusted Radio brand.” Her take on her new role; “As marketers, it is important to keep pushing the pedal of innovation by constantly thinking out of the box. It is one of the keys to success in an ever evolving and dynamic domain. At RBNL, I look forward to working with an enterprising marketing and content team to align all strategic marketing initiatives with the key business goals of the organization.” Nidhi’s previous experiences include working for Yahoo, Sodexo, Adidas and Make My Trip.

Sanil Suneja possesses profound expertise in business strategy, B2B sales, brand management, sales marketing, and digital marketing. He has handled multiple roles in his over a decade long career with Asian Paint. On his new position at RBNL, Sanil said, “From my previous work stint, I have learnt that effective leadership leads to desired results. All my insights are formulated from real life experiences. At RBNL, my aim is to apply these insights as effectively as possible, as I work towards driving key business initiatives in the Delhi region.” Sanil will be responsible for driving business growth in the fastest growing consumer market in the country.