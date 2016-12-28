RadioandMusic
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Halcyon 2016 | music festival | SBBRN | Dillon Francis | Chris Lake | Martin Garrix | Afrojack | DJ Snake | Tiësto | Calvin Harris |

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetradiocity.com offers its listeners an opportunity to rock their parties with 'Halcyon 2016' festival. This is a premium dance music festival on Radio City Dance.

This happens to be the second edition of the online premium dance music festival Halcyon. It will be a four-day Music Festival starting from today (28 December 2016) to 31 December 2016.

Halcyon will be a 96 hours musical bonanza featuring music artists from across the globe. The artists whose music will be played on Planetradiocity are, SBBRN, Dillon Francis, Chris Lake, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Tiesto, Calvin Harris and many more.

To listen to the music log on to - www.planetradiocity.com

