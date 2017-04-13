No plans to give publicity to community radio stations through AIR FM channels: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government has said there are no plans to give publicity to community radios through All India Radio’s FM radio channels.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore told Parliament that various Ministries/Departments/Organizations like the Health, External Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Consumer Affairs, Environment and Forests, Women and Child Development Ministries and the National Legal Service Authority, etc. have been urged by his Ministry to involve Community Radio Stations for their communication campaigns.

Under the policy guidelines for setting up CRS in India, the programmes on CR stations should be of immediate relevance to the community. The emphasis should be on developmental, agricultural, health, educational, environmental, social welfare, community development and cultural programmes.

He added that his Ministry organizes awareness workshops across the country every year to create awareness amongst aspiring applicants about issues relating to setting up, operation and maintenance of Community Radio.