Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new audio series, Varuthi available exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App. The twenty-five-episode series, which is narrated by the critically acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana, will offer listeners a nerve-chilling series of tales. It will take the listeners through the adventurous journey of the protagonist, Varuthi, as he sets out on a mission to investigate the paranormal happenings in the village.

In the series, Varuthi's fascination with mystic/supernatural events leads him and his team on an escapade to discover the reason behind the uneventful incidents at a mysterious village. As the story unfolds, listeners are curious if Varuthi can solve the case and escape the haunted village. The ten-minute episodesare sure to keep the listeners riveted as Varuthi and his team tackle life-threatening challenges during their investigation.That’s not all! Throughout the series, listeners are treated to an immersive audio experience thanks to Rana’s compelling narration style.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, “We launched Mirchi Plus to celebrate the love for stories in India. In line with our aim of making Mirchi Plus ‘Kahaniyon ka Asli Adda’, we are working towards building a multi-genre content library for our listeners. Mirchi’s recent audio series like 1000 Crore Ki Laash and Aakhiri Rishta as well as the latest audio series, Varuthi, are a testament to the kind of enthralling content available for the listeners exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App.”

Talking about the show, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL, Mirchi said, “At Mirchi Plus, we offer a wide variety of content across different genres like true crime, erotica, and romance to our listeners. With the launch of Varuthi, our latest marquee audio series, we have introduced the paranormal horror genre to our content repository/library. It was an absolute delight to have Bollywood’s finest, Ashutosh Rana, narrate this story in his remarkable voice. We hope our listeners enjoy listening to this all-new audio series and continue to look forward to our upcoming marquee audio content.”

Catch the episodes of Varuthi only on the Mirchi Plus App.