AIR's new internet radio to cater to global Odia diaspora

MUMBAI: All India Radio has recently launched a multimedia web radio service in Odia language. Going by the official statement, it is learnt that with this initiative, AIR aims to cater to the global Odia diaspora.

Director of External Services Amlanjyoti Mazumdar informed that the external Indian language services of AIR are now 13 with this new initiative. He also told that this service was commenced in accordance with Prasar Bharati Board's decision of expanding its global digital outreach.

This first-of-its-kind Odia language service has a striking line-up of programs that comprise of both regional and national news, music, current affairs and programmes that are based on tourism, culture, heritage, literature, economy, etc.

Another noteworthy feature is that this internet radio service will have classes on Odia for kids of NRIs and PIOs so that they won’t lose touch of their mother tongue.

This internet, as well as app-based service, was launched, yesterday, by AIR’s External Services. Its launch coincided with Lord Jagannath’s holy Ratha Yatra