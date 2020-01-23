9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino James for a Republic Day Special song titled ‘Public Tu Phir Se Soch’. Starting 25th January 2020, the rap song will be aired on 9XM.

In today’s digitally connected world where news spread at a lightning speed, the song ‘Public Tu Phir Se Soch’, emphasizes the need to authenticate the news before sharing it with others. 9XM’s most popular animated characters Bade and Chote will feature in the music video of the song along with Dino James.

Commenting on the song, Clyde D’Souza – Head of Programming for 9XM and 9XO said, “We are pleased to partner with popular Indian rapper Dino James for the Republic Day special song. ‘Public Tu Phir Se Soch’ song is a catchy rap song with a message. The attempt is to sensitize the viewers against spreading fake news or reacting to situation before understanding the implications.”

So, stay tuned to 9XM and catch the Republic Day Special song. 9XM Haq Se!