SpotboyE.com's 'Music Buddies' showcases camaraderie between Bollywood's most popular musical duos

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com the digital platform by 9X Media Pvt Ltd has created a fun Friendship series that salutes the special bond between top musical duos. Titled Music Buddies, the first episode from this series, with popular Bollywood music composers Salim- Sulaiman, was aired on 9XM and published on SpotboyE.com started on 6 August, 2018.

Music Buddies will take viewers on the journey of friendship and camaraderie between few of Bollywood’s most popular musical duos namely Salim – Sulaiman, Sachin – Jigar and Shahid Mallya Sohail Sen. This series will be hosted by Manish Batavia, the Spotboye anchor, known for his signature wordplay and shenanigans.

Speaking of Music Buddies, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. Senior Vice President Digital Vibha Gosher said, “Music Buddies celebrates the special camaraderie and companionship between popular Bollywood music composers and singers. This series highlights the unheard stories, music journeys, nostalgia trips, secrets, pranks and salutes their friendship in the competitive world of Bollywood. Music Buddies takes the fans on a beautiful journey of friendship between their favourite musicians and gives them a sneak peek into their candid memories.”

