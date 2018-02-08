BARC Week 5: Mastiii rules; Zoom takes a nosedive

MUMBAI: In week 5 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but dipped in its impressions with 157954 impressions (‘000s). Sony MIX managed to push itself above 9X Jalwa with 119936 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 115951 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were 9XM, Sony MIX, B4U Music, MTV Beats HD, 9XO. While channels to face lesser impressions were Mastiii, 9X Jalwa, Music India, Sony ROX HD, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood.

Amongst all channels Zoom witnessed a major scale down with 44921 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 48388 impressions(’000s) in BARC data week 4. Overall channels have received a slight dip and rise in their impressions (‘000s).

View the chart for more :