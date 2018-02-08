RadioandMusic
BARC Week 5: Mastiii rules; Zoom takes a nosedive
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | Week 5 | Broadcast Audience Research Council | Mastiii | 9X Jalwa | Vh1 | Music India | 9XO | MTV Beats | Sony Mix | Zee ETC Bollywood |

MUMBAI: In week 5 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but dipped in its impressions with 157954 impressions (‘000s). Sony MIX managed to push itself above 9X Jalwa with 119936 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 115951 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to face a rise in their impressions were 9XM, Sony MIX, B4U Music, MTV Beats HD, 9XO. While channels to face lesser impressions were Mastiii, 9X Jalwa, Music India, Sony ROX HD, Zoom, Zee ETC Bollywood.

Amongst all channels Zoom witnessed a major scale down with 44921 impressions (‘000s) as compared to 48388 impressions(’000s) in BARC data week 4. Overall channels have received a slight dip and rise in their impressions (‘000s).

View the chart for more :

 

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

157954

9XM

139610

B4U Music

125063

Sony MIX

119936

9X Jalwa

116618

MTV Beats

92671

Zoom

44921

Music India

24883

Zee ETC Bollywood

21041

9XO

3588

VH1

2608

MTV Beats HD

2044

Sony Rox HD

1171

VH1 HD

510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

