| 24 May 2021
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’
MUMBAIThe second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives with itself but it has also left our minds to viver with a million thoughts and a thousand questions.

Amidst this chaos, the curator and composer, Shamir Tandon decided to motivate the audiences with some of the finest learnings and lessons he has had in the past, working with some legends. Since mental health is most important in driving us to our ultimate success, he decided to take on digital platforms to engage with the youth.

His new property ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’ derives inspiration from his personal life experiences which he shares with the youth of today, motivating them to stay focused and mentoring them to achieve their goals.

Having worked with some of the biggest legends in the world of cinema, entertainment, and sports, like Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Asha Bhosle Ji, Manna Dey, Bret lee.

Shamir Tandon shares stories filled with humor and depth leading to a moral. In his experience with Asha Bhosle Ji he shares a story where he realizes the importance of innovating to survive. The importance of evolving rapidly to be at pace with the universe. In fact, he shares how some of the finest lessons learnt at business schools are unveiled through day-to-day experiences with these living legends.

Speaking about his new property, Shamir Tandon shares, “I have observed that the corporate world and people in all spheres have a lot to learn from artists, musicians, and performers.

Creative arts are usually taken lightly but the creative fraternity has many lessons in management to teach,  
considering years spent in the conventional rat race of the white-collar world, I think there is more discipline, teamwork, time management, leadership, and other aspects that music talent can teach people in conventional professions since the entertainment industry is extremely dynamic”

