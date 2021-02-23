RadioandMusic
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Day that attracted over 800 attendees, Paytm Insider, along with partners WMS and DLF is all set to host Peter Cat Recording Co. next. The sublime performance fused with dreamy gypsy jazz courtesy the Delhi crowd-pullers will be held at DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi, on 28th February 2021.

Evolving musically with each album, the Peter Cat Recording Co., formed in 2010 by singer Suryakant Sawhney, is a group that has mutated over time. At present, the band consists of five members – Suryakant Sawhney (vocals and guitar), Karan Singh (drums), Dhruv Bhola (bass and samples), Rohit Gupta (keys and trumpet), and Kartik Sundareshan Pillai (keyboards, guitar, electronics, and trumpet). It is slated to be a magical evening featuring some beautiful melodies.

Speaking on the live, Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) at Paytm Insider said, “Live entertainment will always evoke a special feeling among everyone witnessing it as it allows the artist the power to truly connect with their audiences and we, at Paytm Insider, hope to keep bringing quality music & comedy acts to Delhi. We’re hoping to set the ball rolling for live entertainment to open up slowly in cities across the country to finally tend to the need of live entertainment across genres and age groups, with all safety protocols maintained.”

Following strict Covid-19 guidelines there will be a ‘No mask, No entry’ policy, the event has limited capacity and is conducted in open-air with all the necessary safety precautions in place. Interested p can book their tickets at bit.ly/3shz2p3

