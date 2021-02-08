Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Bin Tere’, a new song from independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest album, Pyaar Ho Gaya ‘Bin Tere’ is available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has launched independent artist Sonalisa Mishra’s latest song, ‘Bin Tere’ from her new album ‘Pyaar Ho Gaya’. The album has five songs and popular composers Viraal and Arya have composed the music for the album and penned the lyrics as well. The album has an eclectic mix of 5 different genres of music from melancholy to peppy dance numbers and vibrant Rajasthani Folk. ‘Bin Tere’ is a pleasant melody that evokes deep emotions and aims to bring immense comfort to its listeners.

Always mesmerizing listeners through her classical vocals, Sonalisa’s music is driven by feelings and emotions that one experiences in their day-to-day lives. Her originals have a deeper meaning and express complicated love in a simple manner making them relatable for everyone. Her music has a touch of Hindustani classical vocals depicting her roots and love for classical music. Sonalisa is an Australian Icon Title winner and has also competed in three International Indian Icon shows in the U.S.A.

Speaking about her latest song, Sonalisa said, “Bin Tere is a beautiful composition with touching lyrics and I am sure that both the audio and the music video will truly appeal to all Indipop Music lovers worldwide who have lost someone dear in life. I have tried my best in singing the song and truly hope everyone will connect with my melodic feelings”.

“Finally, it was a great experience working with composers Viraal & Arya, who recorded the entire album with me online via Skype from India and me being in Australia. The musical outcome has come out wonderful, as they have gotten the best out of me, and made my Album Pyaar Ho Gaya a perfect album with great musical variety. So please do watch out for my song Bin Tere and hear my entire album releasing worldwide soon through the best Independent Music platform, Hungama Artist Aloud,” she added.

Elaborating on Hungama Artist Aloud’s support for independent music artists, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Hungama Artist Aloud offers independent artists the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global level and reach out to as wide an audience as possible. This creates a conducive environment that enhances their creativity and allows them to contribute to the growth of independent music. Sonalisa’s music is well appreciated across the globe and her latest track ‘Bin Tere’ is surely going to resonate with our audience.”

Released by Hungama Artist Aloud, ‘Bin Tere’ is now available to stream on Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama Music and all major music streaming platforms from today.

Listen to the song here - https://www.hungama.com/song/bin-tere/61955206/