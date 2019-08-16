RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Aug 2019
music
News
Saregama records 9% YoY revenue growth in Q1'19-20
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Labels | Saregama | Netflix | Hamid | Yoodlee Films | Saregama India Limited | music label |
MUMBAI: India’s oldest music label and the youngest movie studio, Saregama announced its financial results for Q1’19 (ended June 30).  Company’s revenue has gone up by 9% on YoY basis.
 
The company launched two new products in the first quarter Carvaan Go – the mobile variant targeted at 35-60yrs segment and Carvaan 2.0 – the new age variant supporting both music and wifi based podcasts broadening Carvaan’s appeal to all members of households. The company registered 34% growth in Q1 FY20 in Carvaan units YoY basis, despite falling store footfalls and suppressed demand in almost all categories. In Q1 of FY'19-20, the company registered sale of 219K units of Carvaan.
 
Licensing
 
Income continued its growth trajectory and registered 16% growth in revenue on YoY basis.
 
Carvaan
 
The focus this quarter was to expand Carvaan’s footprint outside top 10 towns through targeted marketing campaigns, dealer network and sales manpower expansion in these areas. The net result was that the sales contribution of these 10 towns went from 39% in Q4’18-19 to 43% in Q1’19-20.
 
Yoodlee
 
Yoodlee also launched its movie Hamid on Netflix and it is trending since its release in May’19. Hamid also had the rare honor of winning two national films awards.
 
To promote pull for Carvaan demand in outside top 10 towns, Saregama India Limited has started focused investment in advertisement campaigns. In addition, company is also investing in building deeper sales structure in these areas. This has created little impact on the profitability and company reported PBT of Rs 20 million in Q1 FY20 standalone basis. The company has also started publishing consolidated results from this quarter onward. It also reported near breakeven results in Q1 FY19 to Rs 2.3 million.
 
Meanwhile, as a part of structural change, Saregama has decided to convert all existing SAR to ESOP.
related stories
music services  |  16 Aug 2019

'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artist on Apple Music.

music services  |  14 Aug 2019

Spotify celebrates fervour of Independence Day with #Azaadi73

MUMBAI: Whether you’re a Bhagat Singh fan, someone who tears up after movies of Indian wars, or the guy who jumps after watching Chak De India!;  Spotify is all set to India’s 73rd year of independence with #Azaadi73. You can now stream your favourite and the country's most ce

gear  |  13 Aug 2019

Let's reverse the tradition, gift brothers' uber-cool music gadgets this Raksha Bandhan!

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan observes the assurance of ever blossoming love and responsibility amongst a brother and a sister. This festival is popular for celebrating the affection and the special bond shared between siblings.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group