Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced today by the Matt Hancock Health Minister.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, says:

"There is a deep concern that the continuing rollout of stricter restrictions and potential for them to be in place over a longer period across the country, without a long term strategy and substantial sector specific support from the Government, will destroy the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic."

“Thousands of businesses and employees have supported the Government's public health campaign against Covid, creating safe, regulated environments for people to socialise. But any requests for a clear long term strategy or commitment to support our sector to the Government has all but been dismissed.”

“If the Government expects the hardest-hit sectors to continue to support them in its Public Health strategy against Covid, then they must, help these same businesses by compensating them for their losses, and deliver a robust exit strategy to regain industry confidence.”