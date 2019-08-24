RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retained top spot. While Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.2 and 19 share per cents and 6.45 and 5.22 T.S.L.s., respectively, Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 24 share per cent and 9.05 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi scored 19.1 share per cent and 4.41 T.S.L. in Kolkata while continuing its inning in the Bengali capital.

In other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 17.9 share per cent and 6.16 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 14.6 share per cent and 8.03 T.S.L.

Radio City bagged second place in Mumbai and Delhi with 13.1 and 14 share per cents and 5.08 and 4.2 T.S.L.s respectively. The radio station as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Radio Mirchi stood third in Mumbai and Bengaluru. While it scored 13 share per cent and 4.02 T.S.L. in the former, the radio station recorded 12.1 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L. in the latter respectively. But, the radio network had to settle at the fourth place in Delhi with 12.1 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L. respectively.

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 18.2 6.45 2 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.1 5.08 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13 4.02 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 12.5 5.07 5 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 10.9 5.4 6 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 10.4 4.13 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 6.3 4.51 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 4.4 7 9 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 2.7 2.22 10 Vividh Bharati Mumbai 2.7 6.21

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 19.1 4.41 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 17.9 6.16 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 17.1 5.45 4 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 10.1 4.01 5 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.4 3.2 6 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5.8 4.14 7 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 5.6 3.38 8 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.5 3.16 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.2 4.05 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.6 3.28

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19 5.22 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 14 4.2 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.3 4.19 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 12.1 3.22 5 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 10.2 3.26 6 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10 4.34 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.2 3.28 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 3.9 2.35 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.3 2.14 10 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 3.2 2.25

Bengaluru

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio City 91.1 Bangalore 24 9.05 2 Big FM 92.7 Bangalore 19.6 7.49 3 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore 17.1 6.54 4 Fever FM 104 Bangalore 14.6 8.03 5 AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore 7 4.59 6 AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore 4.9 4.35 7 Red FM 93.5 Bangalore 4.7 3.43 8 Radio One 94.3 Bangalore 3.9 3.37 9 Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore 1.5 2.46 10 Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore 1.2 2.41

