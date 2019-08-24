RadioandMusic
RNM
| 25 Aug 2019
resources
News
RAM Week 31: Top radio players retain spot
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC | Radio Mirchi | Radio City |

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 31, top radio players like Fever FM, Radio City and Radio Mirchi have retained top spot. While Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi with 18.2 and 19 share per cents and 6.45 and 5.22 T.S.L.s., respectively, Radio City topped in Bengaluru with 24 share per cent and 9.05 T.S.L. respectively. Radio Mirchi scored 19.1 share per cent and 4.41 T.S.L. in Kolkata while continuing its inning in the Bengali capital.

In other metros, Fever FM stood second in Kolkata with 17.9 share per cent and 6.16 T.S.L. and fourth in Bengaluru with 14.6 share per cent and 8.03 T.S.L.

Radio City bagged second place in Mumbai and Delhi with 13.1 and 14 share per cents and 5.08 and 4.2 T.S.L.s respectively. The radio station as usual, couldn’t make it to the top 10 in Kolkata.

Radio Mirchi stood third in Mumbai and Bengaluru. While it scored 13 share per cent and 4.02 T.S.L. in the former, the radio station recorded 12.1 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L. in the latter respectively. But, the radio network had to settle at the fourth place in Delhi with 12.1 share per cent and 3.22 T.S.L. respectively.

Check table below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

18.2

6.45

2

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.1

5.08

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13

4.02

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.5

5.07

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

10.9

5.4

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.4

4.13

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.3

4.51

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

4.4

7

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

2.7

2.22

10

Vividh Bharati Mumbai

2.7

6.21

    

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

19.1

4.41

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.9

6.16

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

17.1

5.45

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

10.1

4.01

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.4

3.2

6

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.8

4.14

7

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

5.6

3.38

8

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.5

3.16

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.2

4.05

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.6

3.28

    

 

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19

5.22

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

14

4.2

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.3

4.19

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.1

3.22

5

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.2

3.26

6

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10

4.34

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.2

3.28

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

3.9

2.35

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.3

2.14

10

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.2

2.25

    

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

24

9.05

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

19.6

7.49

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.1

6.54

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.6

8.03

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

7

4.59

6

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.9

4.35

7

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

4.7

3.43

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.9

3.37

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.5

2.46

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

2.41

    

For next week RAM analysis, stay tuned to Radioandmusic.

related stories
private fm stations  |  21 Aug 2019

Radio Mirchi ropes in Anant Kamal Srivastava as Associate Vice President

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi has roped in Anant Kamal Srivastava as AVP and national head for Mirchi Live.

private fm stations  |  20 Aug 2019

Radio City 'Super Singer', launches 11th season to encourage aspiring singers

MUMBAI: Radio City announces 11th season of one of the biggest singing talent hunts on radio, Suzuki Gixxer presents Radio City Super Singer, to continue its legacy of turning the spotlight onto some of India's brightest singing stars.

private fm stations  |  20 Aug 2019

We want to bring in more corporate sponsorship for 'Mirchi Scribbled': Rahul Balyan, Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s first-of-its-kind digital platform, Mirchi Scribbled was inaugurated with great pomp by celebrated Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group