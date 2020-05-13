RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 May 2020
music
News
Google Play Music to be replaced by You Tube Music
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Play Music | Google | Google Play Music | YouTube Music |

MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of the service to transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music. "We want to ensure everyone has time to transfer their content and get used to YouTube Music, so we'll provide plenty of notice ahead of users no longer having access to Google Play Music later this year," YouTube said in a blog post on Tuesday. "All Google Play Music users will soon receive an email with detailed instructions on how to begin transferring your full Google Play Music history and content, as well as podcasts, to their new homes," it said.

YouTube Music offers over 50 million official tracks, albums and high-quality audio, as well as deep cuts, B-sides, live performances, and remixes. "We've increased playlist length from 1,000 to 5,000 songs to make room for even more of your favorites songs," read the blog post.

Users will be able to listen to their uploaded and purchased music from Google Play Music after the transfer or add up to 100,000 personal tracks to their library in YouTube Music, an increase of more than 50,000 compared to Google Play Music. Paying members can download any song, playlist, music video or let smart downloads (Android only for now) do it for you so you always have something to listen to, even when you don't have service.

Existing pricing is the same between Google Play Music and YouTube Music. Fans can enjoy the ad-supported version of YouTube Music for free, or enjoy YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership that gives listeners background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for Rs 99 a month.

One can also try YouTube Premium to extend ad-free, background listening and offline playback across all of YouTube for Rs 129. Google Play Music Unlimited members will be automatically granted the equivalent tier of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium based on the level of benefits with their current subscription, at the same price, the company said.

related stories
music services  |  13 May 2020

Dynamic Data: Chartmetric’s New Weekly TikTok Chart Captures Lightning-Fast Trends

MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up suddenly on platforms like TikTok. Chartmetric, the music data and analytics company committed to inspiring creativity, wants to show the whole backstory.

music services  |  13 May 2020

Beatchain's New Mobile App Opens Window on World of Music Data and Promo

MUMBAI: Independent artists are driving music industry growth. They need every tool they can to understand what’s happening with their music--who’s streaming where, what’s up with their social following--yet often those tools are buried in a dozen dashboards.

music services  |  08 May 2020

Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in almost all languages. The app has recently seen a 50 percent jump in its streaming services, despite the fact that people are spending more time on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group