Shemaroo Bhakti Studio to have Padma Shri Awardee Anuradha Paudwal on board as a mentor

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, after the successful launch of Shemaroo Bhakti Studio, India’s first ever platform for budding talents in the devotional music industry will now have winner Anuradha Paudwal as the new mentor. Joining the likes of renowned personalities like Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, and Saroj Khan who have driven the devotional music space for years, Anuradha Paudwal will be mentoring several aspiring talents who wish Padma Shri award to establish their presence in the contemporary devotional space.

Known for her soft and euphonious melodies, Anuradha Paudwal has created a niche for herself in the spiritual genre. The Indian playback singer who was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award is also a recipient of the National Film Award and four Filmfare awards in her name for her tremendous contribution in the Indian devotional and entertainment music industry. Bringing in years of experience, Anuradha Paudwal will closely monitor and guide the young talents at Shemaroo Bhakti Studio and promote the new talents of the devotional industry.

On associating with Shemaroo Bhakti Studio as a mentor, Anuradha Paudwal said, “Shemaroo Bhakti Studio is a very innovative concept, providing the new generation of artists a platform to showcase their talent. Bhakti gives you inner peace, hence presenting it in a way that gives you the same is the key. I am more than happy to share my learnings and experience with the bunch of young talents and witness the entire genre grow to achieve newer heights through this unique platform by Shemaroo.”

Shemaroo Bhakti Studio will enable new talents to learn and carry forward the legacy of industry giants. This new offering will be available on Shemaroo Bhakti app, ShemarooMe, Shemaroo’s YouTube platforms, all DTH and audio platforms like Jio-Saavn, Gaana and In Cable.