Thomas Newson joins Epic247 Music Group for exclusive worldwide artist management
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: The Dutch house dj-producer Thomas Verkuijlen, better known as Thomas Newson, has joined Epic247 Music Group for his exclusive global artist management. Being the producer behind some of the most iconic Armada Music house releases in the past year, like 'The Worker', 'Living 100' and 'Take You On A Trip', Thomas now joins Epic247 Music Group, that made name for itself as a new emerging international music and artist management company over the past years. Recently involved with some of the most noticable breakthroughs for electronic music artists, such as Magnificence (Axtone, Musical Freedom) and Marc Volt (Toolroom, Snatch!) and recently launched their in-house recordlabel. This week Thomas Newson releases his new single 'In The Club' on Armada Deep.

The Managing Director at Epic247 Music Group, Herman-Jan Wildervank, explains: “We are excited to announce Thomas Newson joined our management roster, being an artist with a long term commitment and passion for electronic house music. For years now, Tommy is a very constant and exciting artist operating at the front end of the global electronic music industry, while simultaneously evolving himself in the studio and as an artist. Thomas is an artist that has literally grown up and matured while being in the industry spotlights. We feel confident and honored to give Thomas a solid homebase and accompany him to the next phase of his career”.

Being the son of global tech house pioneer Marco Verkuijlen (Marco V), the young Thomas Newson made his breakthrough in 2013, at the age of only 16 years. His collab with New World Sound 'Flute' on Spinnin' Records charted in all relevant dance music lists around the world while being played by all major jocks worldwide. At the age of 24 in 2019, Thomas released 'The Worker', which is seen as one of the influencing tracks in the tech House breakthrough, being featured as one of the top trending tracks in the leading 'Housewerk' Spotify playlist by Austin Kramer for several months in a row.

Thomas Newson releases his new single ‘In The Club’ on Armada Deep this week Thursday, the 7th of May. 'In The Club' is fresh house release that stereotypes the current Thomas Newson sound and leaves us all longing for getting back in the club together. Early dj-support comes from no others than Solomun, Ferreck Dawn, Sam Devine, Jess Bays and Axwell.

Herman-Jan Wildervank, the CEO, Founder and Head of Creative at Epic247, is personallly involved as manager and in charge of all inquires regarding Thomas Newson.

