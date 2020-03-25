Shemaroo Entertainment and Resso enter into strategic music licensing partnership

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India’s leading content powerhouse has entered into a strategic music licensing partnership with Resso in India, the world’s first social music streaming app from ByteDance, the international technology company based out of Beijing and the parent company of TikTok. Through this association, Shemaroo will offer its wide range of high-quality audio content on the Resso app.

Shemaroo owns a vast library of film and non-film audio across multiple genres like Bollywood, Devotional, Regional, Kids, Pop and Sufi in more than 22 languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Bengali.

Commenting on the association, Hiren Gada, CEO Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We at Shemaroo have always stayed ahead of the curve and through this alliance with Resso, we reinforce our promise to bring the best of entertainment by partnering with the best of brands. This association is a natural progression to ensure we reach out to newer audiences, cross boundaries and partner with new age brands to engage and entertain customers across.”

Hari Nair, Head - Music, Content and Partnerships, Resso India added, “Resso's aim is to bring music to the forefront by giving users an opportunity to connect, engage and interact with music & artists, alike. Shemaroo Entertainment is one of India’s leading content powerhouse and our association with Shemaroo’s music label, gives us access to their comprehensive library across genres and languages. We are excited to present their library to our users, which is in line with our commitment to provide the best in music.”

Shemaroo Entertainment has been entertaining the consumers by offering a large audio catalogue and recently the YouTube channel of Shemaroo Entertainment - FilmiGaane crossed 30Mn subscribers. This further ascertains Shemaroo Entertainment as an integrated content house that is evolving with times and becoming a significant player in the digital ecosystem.

To access Shemaroo’s extensive music catalogue of over 25000 collection of songs, users can subscribe to Resso at a monthly premium subscription of INR 99 for Android and INR 119 for iOS.