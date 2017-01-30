AIR wins accolade from PM for 'Mann Ki Baat'

NEW DELHI: All India Radio has once again felicitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with him remarking that the broadcaster “infuses myriad novel hues of creativity and imagination: in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He noted that December 2016 onwards, AIR has started broadcasting versions in regional languages, immediately after the broadcast of my ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“This has gained wide acceptance”, Modi said during his 28th monthly broadcast on 29 January 2017 which was primarily addressed to children getting ready for examinations though Modi also touched on other subjects.

“People are writing in from far and wide”, he added in a broadcast that was limited to a few subjects only in view of the Model Guidelines of the Election Commission, which had cleared the broadcast.

“I felicitate All India Radio for this self-inspired initiative from the core of my heart. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ gives me a great opportunity to be connected with you.”

Apart from the regional language versions, arrangements have been made for listening to the broadcast on naredramodi.in/mannkibaat, allindiaradio.gov.inm Modi’s mobile application, and by dialling 1922 from a mobile phone. Before the recording of the broadcast, people can also record their messages or questions on toll-free number 1800-11-7800.

The broadcast is also beamed live on Doordarshan National, DD News, and DD Bharati.

Also read: Mann ki Baat: Modi to talk only to students this month as Board Exams near