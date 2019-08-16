'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artist on Apple Music.
Apple Music has taken out time, listened to and incorporated feedback from artists currently participating in the BETA and the result is an industry leading tool for artists and their teams, which according to the company is the very best available. Artists can sign up and claim their account at https://artists.apple.com/.
Apple Music for Artist provides artists and their teams with access to invaluable streams and sales data for unparalleled visibility into their global audiences. It provides a level of detail beyond anything currently available including the following:
Apple Music for Artists has also added additional features and capabilities including integration with Shazam. Now artists can see their Shazam data, including the top cities and countries in their Apple Music for Artists profile. Artists can now also see the average number of daily listeners of their music, which can be viewed by country, city or song.
Besides, Plays from Playlists now offers more detailed information about the playlists and artists’ songs have been added to and where those songs are positioned in the playlists. They can also see across which countries your song is included in the playlist.
Further, music video views and performance metrics are now available in Apple Music for Artists and an updated weekly data to cover music industry standard release weeks to enable artists to better monitor week-to-week success.
Apple Music for Artists is like having your own data scientist and analytics expert on call 24/7, translating all of your data into easy-to-understand insights. Artists are automatically alerted when there are important and meaningful changes to their data. For example:
Apple Music for Artists is also launching as a brand new standalone iOS app for iPhone.