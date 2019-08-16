'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artist on Apple Music.

Apple Music has taken out time, listened to and incorporated feedback from artists currently participating in the BETA and the result is an industry leading tool for artists and their teams, which according to the company is the very best available. Artists can sign up and claim their account at https://artists.apple.com/.

Apple Music for Artist provides artists and their teams with access to invaluable streams and sales data for unparalleled visibility into their global audiences. It provides a level of detail beyond anything currently available including the following:

Access to all stream-plays including algorithmic radio, as well as song and album sales from iTunes something only Apple Music can provide.

In-depth views of everything by song, album, playlist, location, fan demographics, and more.

Visibility into which Apple Music or curator playlists are driving the most streams of their music, how those trends change over time, as well as the demographics of the fans they resonate the most with.

Insights into where their fans are growing and the ability to track streams and sales all the way down to the city level in over 100 countries. This makes it possible to easily plan tours, cater set lists for fans in each city, vary promotions by region, or uncover unknown areas of popularity around the world.

Apple Music for Artists has also added additional features and capabilities including integration with Shazam. Now artists can see their Shazam data, including the top cities and countries in their Apple Music for Artists profile. Artists can now also see the average number of daily listeners of their music, which can be viewed by country, city or song.

Besides, Plays from Playlists now offers more detailed information about the playlists and artists’ songs have been added to and where those songs are positioned in the playlists. They can also see across which countries your song is included in the playlist.

Further, music video views and performance metrics are now available in Apple Music for Artists and an updated weekly data to cover music industry standard release weeks to enable artists to better monitor week-to-week success.

Apple Music for Artists is like having your own data scientist and analytics expert on call 24/7, translating all of your data into easy-to-understand insights. Artists are automatically alerted when there are important and meaningful changes to their data. For example:

First week plays of a new release will be compared to all previous first week plays.

New milestones like ‘1 Million Plays’ will be highlighted so they can be celebrated with fans.

Sudden spikes in streams anywhere in the world will help focus efforts on the right places.

Seminal moments like being added to an Apple Music playlist.

Apple Music for Artists is also launching as a brand new standalone iOS app for iPhone.