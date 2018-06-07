Ultra Media and Entertainment launches 6 dedicated music apps of Old and Evergreen Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment has launched six music apps of old and evergreen Bollywood songs so that fans can listen to the iconic songs.

All these apps are easy to understand, user-friendly and have a seamless interface. Each app stores a huge collection of multiple forms of music tracks. Also, this makes it a one-stop platform for all your favorite and rare tracks that you need for that moment, hence reducing your stress and time of finding it from different sources.

Every hit song from this wide collection will be the original film clip sung by our beloved playback singers: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and many more

Each app has a wide collection of their songs ranging across various genres like romance, duet, breezy, solo, sad, ghazals, devotional, patriotic and many more from both the black and white and color films.

The apps are available in a lucid, clutter-free and easy to understand English, Hindi, Marathi and other regional languages. One can download it as per their convenience, set it as a caller tone and even sing a karaoke along with it.

Following are the apps:

500+ Top Lata Mangeshkar Videos

This app has a wide collection of songs sung by the “Nightingale of India” - Lata Mangeshkar like Lag Jaa Gale, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aa Jaa, Teri Bindiya etc. and many more. It also has a wide collection of duets sung by Lata with her co-singers like Kishore Kumar, Rafi, Mukesh, Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Mangeshkar and others.

Kishore Kumar - Suron Ka Sartaj

This has a collection of an array of his songs hits like Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rhimjhim Gire Sawan, Ye Shaam Mastani and others. Songs sung by Kishore Kumar and co-singers like Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, and others are also available in this app.

500+ Asha Bhosle Video Songs:

This app has 500 + collections of some well- known songs of Asha ji like Oh Mere Sona Re, Aao Hazoor Tumko and the sensuous hits like Aaiye Meherbaan, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke or the peppy Kambakth Ishq, Dum Maro Dum and many more.

Mohammad Rafi - Suron Ke Shahenshah

This app features a wide collection of his repertoire across various genres like Kya Hua Tera Wada, Yeh Reshmi Zulfien, Wada Karle Sajna, Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka and others.

Sadabahar Gane - Old is Gold

This app has a collection of 200 best songs of legendary singers like Manna Dey, Mehmood, Udit Narayan, Mukesh, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamoorthy, Anuradha Podwal and many more. They are specially created for Bollywood music fanatics who love listening to old Hindi music. One can simply find their favorite video songs by searching the name of artists, songs or movies etc.

Sing along Bollywood Hits

With this app, one can simultaneously sing karaoke online from the best collection of old hit Hindi songs available. It has a collection of more than 100 evergreen songs by the top Bollywood singers. One can even sing and read the lyrics of this song in their mother tongue as the app provides subtitles to songs in 11 regional languages like Bangla, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Assamese etc.