| 04 Aug 2019
A heart-touching gift for your parents this friendship day!
MUMBAI: On this Friendship Day, Saregama acknowledges the fact that parents are the first best friends one can have, the ones who always wish the very best for you, and on this special occasion, they deserve the maximum love. 

Saregama Carvaan is a product made to appeal to our parents, who will love the golden melodies without having to be too techno-savy. Feature-vise, Carvaan offers pre-loaded retro songs, with a big number of more than 5000. This includes songs from their favourite singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. The songs are segregated according to moods or categories like Spiritual, Sufi, Film Instrumental or Hindustani Classical. The Saregama Carvaan also provides Geetmala ki Chaon Mein, a cruise of Bollywood songs from the years 1952 to 2000, in 50 volumes, narrated by Ameen Sayani. It also permits you to cherish your own personal collection of songs by plugging in a USB drive or running songs from your phone via Bluetooth. The price range of Carvaan starts at just Rs 5,990/- 

The classic look combined with rich content, comfort and effectiveness, makes Saregama Carvaan a perfect gift for your parents, while making it a gift they will never forget.

Log in to www.Saregama.com and book a Carvaan for your parents today itself! We will also wrap it up for you with zero extra cost! 

