Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student membership to 82 new regions this month.



Apple Music’s student membership is today available in an additional 79 markets, while it will further expand to three additional markets later this month on 26 February. New markets include Israel, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Taiwan.



Apple Music offer two options for membership - the individual membership for Rs. 120/month and the family membership, which allows up to six family members to share the service for Rs. 190/month. In India, the student membership was launched in 2016, for Rs. 60/month so even more music fans can begin enjoying Apple Music. The Apple Music student subscription is making music more affordable for more students than any other service worldwide. For students, this is a great deal! Rs 60 means that the subscription costs even less than a US dollar per month. When compared to the Rs 120 individual subscription plan, the student plan is a straight 50 percent discount. Apple Music subscription prices in India have always been priced the lowest.

With a student membership, students enrolled in an eligible college or university can receive a discount on their Apple Music membership for up to four years. In order to subscribe to the University student plan, login to Apple Music and choose the student plan from the options. This will lead you to an eligibility verification page, which will ensure the subscriber is a student. To verify the eligibility of a student, Apple has partnered with a student validation service called UNiDAYS. Students need to enter their email address and name of the school/ university to verify their eligibility. Once verified, the University Student plan is activated for the subscriber at a discounted rate. The discounted membership price is valid for up to 48 months or 4 years, however, the time span does not need to be continuous.

Since launching in 2015, Apple Music has become the world’s fastest-growing subscription music streaming service with more than 36 million subscribers in 115 countries, offering a catalog of 45 million songs.