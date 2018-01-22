RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 Jan 2018
music
News
After Zee music Company, Amazon Prime Music ties up with Saregama
Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Amazon Prime Music | Zee Music Company | Saregama | Raja Harishchandra | Lata Mangeshkar | Mohammad Rafi | Jagjit Singh | Asha Bhosle | Kishore Kumar | Sahas Malhotra | Vikram Mehra |

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music will turn out to be one of the biggest one-stop music shops for listeners. It was last week when the brand announced its deal with Zee Music Company. In the association, Amazon Prime Music will provide soundtracks from 450 films along with the regional and independent music.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company

Today, Amazon announced its partnership with Saregama, to stream the label’s catalog of 117,000 tracks on Amazon Prime Music when the ad-free music streaming service launches in India.

Saregama has Indian music selections across multiple Indian languages that offer a collection of classics with a catalogue dating back to the era of first talkie film – Raja Harishchandra. Prime members will soon be able to easily discover and listen to melodies on Amazon Prime Music from movies like Guide, Don, Kati Patang, Waqt, CID contributions from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Jagjit Singh, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and more.                                                                                                                                                          

Amazon India music director Sahas Malhotra commented, “We are excited to partner with Saregama to add classics over the decades in several Indian languages to boost our always expanding Indian and International catalogue. At launch, Amazon Prime Music listeners will enjoy hundreds of especially hand-curated playlists across their favourite eras, genres, and artists.”

“Music streaming has fast emerged as one of the foremost ways of consuming music in India. We are excited to partner with Amazon Prime Music, in bringing our extensive and rich catalogue of songs from our label - Saregama, to their platform, ensuring that we reach out to the fast-growing base of prime members. We believe this digital experience would only enhance the level of popularity of our songs across a wide demographic of people in India,” said Saregama India MD Vikram Mehra.

related stories
music services  |  22 Jan 2018

Wynk Music crosses over 75 mn downloads

MUMBAI: Wynk Music -- the over-the-top (OTT) music application from Airtel -- on Monday announced that it has crossed 75 million app installations.

music services  |  15 Jan 2018

Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company

MUMBAI: Amazon gives an experience beyond shopping. The brand announced a content deal with Zee Music Company today.

music services  |  12 Jan 2018

Celebrate the upcoming festive season with Idea Music app

MUMBAI: The festive season in the New Year will soon begin with Makar Sankranti and to make the festivities musical Idea Music app will entertain its music lovers with a unique collection for every festival.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group