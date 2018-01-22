After Zee music Company, Amazon Prime Music ties up with Saregama

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music will turn out to be one of the biggest one-stop music shops for listeners. It was last week when the brand announced its deal with Zee Music Company. In the association, Amazon Prime Music will provide soundtracks from 450 films along with the regional and independent music.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company

Today, Amazon announced its partnership with Saregama, to stream the label’s catalog of 117,000 tracks on Amazon Prime Music when the ad-free music streaming service launches in India.

Saregama has Indian music selections across multiple Indian languages that offer a collection of classics with a catalogue dating back to the era of first talkie film – Raja Harishchandra. Prime members will soon be able to easily discover and listen to melodies on Amazon Prime Music from movies like Guide, Don, Kati Patang, Waqt, CID contributions from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Jagjit Singh, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and more.

Amazon India music director Sahas Malhotra commented, “We are excited to partner with Saregama to add classics over the decades in several Indian languages to boost our always expanding Indian and International catalogue. At launch, Amazon Prime Music listeners will enjoy hundreds of especially hand-curated playlists across their favourite eras, genres, and artists.”

“Music streaming has fast emerged as one of the foremost ways of consuming music in India. We are excited to partner with Amazon Prime Music, in bringing our extensive and rich catalogue of songs from our label - Saregama, to their platform, ensuring that we reach out to the fast-growing base of prime members. We believe this digital experience would only enhance the level of popularity of our songs across a wide demographic of people in India,” said Saregama India MD Vikram Mehra.