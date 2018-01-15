RadioandMusic
Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company
MUMBAI: Amazon gives an experience beyond shopping. The brand announced a content deal with Zee Music Company today. This includes over 450 film soundtracks in Hindi and regional languages alongside 250 Independent artiste content thus adding to the wide catalogue of millions of Indian and International songs on Amazon Prime Music.

Soon to be launched as a Prime benefit at no additional cost, the Amazon Prime Music will offer latest movie soundtracks like Pad Man, Half Girlfriend, Baar Baar Dekho, Udta Punjab, Sairat, Raees, Dangal and will also host upcoming releases like Student of the Year 2, Aiyaary, Drive, Gold, Dhadak, Pari, Parmanu, Manikarnika and more for Prime members to listen to, ad free.                                                                    

Zee Music Company has also been steadily increasing its footprint in building its regional repertoire. It currently has tracks across various regional languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali and many more.

Amazon Music India director Sahas Malhotra commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Zee Music to strengthen Amazon Prime Music’s catalogue for our customers. At launch, Amazon Prime Music customers can enjoy listening to all the hits and forthcoming releases from Zee Music’s catalogue ad-free, at no additional cost for our Prime members. Amazon Prime Music in addition to offering unlimited, on-demand access to millions of Indian and international songs across varied genres and languages will also offer customers hundreds of especially hand-curated playlists and stations to enjoy their favourite music”.

“Music streaming has become a large and popular way of listening to music in India and we are excited about bringing a wide selection of songs from our label on Amazon Prime Music that will reach out to an already existing and fast-growing base of Prime members in India. We believe the digital experience would take our music to the next level of the popularity in India,” said Zee Music Company business head Anurag Bedi.

