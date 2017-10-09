RadioandMusic
| 09 Oct 2017
Gaana Originals crosses 20 million streams in five weeks
MUMBAI: Gaana Originalsa platform to promote non-film music, which was launched last month seems to have hit the high notes with Gaana consumers as the first 6 songs have crossed 20 million streams on the Gaana platform in just five weeks. With the success of Gaana Originals, Gaana has crossed another milestone of 40 million monthly active customers in September 2017.

Out of the first six songs, Tum Hardafa Ho by Ankit Tiwari and Aaja Meri Bike Pe by Tony Kakkar have crossed more than 4.5 million streams each. Promptly followed by Millind Gaba Main Teri Ho Gayi with 3.5 million and The Ankahee Project by Sona Mohapatra that has witnessed three million playouts. The latest songs Camrye Waleya by Neha Kakkar with two million and Bas Ek Baar by Sachin Gupta with one million streams are gradually gaining popularity on the platform.

Ankit Tiwari’s Tum Hardafa Ho has already made it to Mirchi Top 20 and various other industry top charts across radio stations and TV music channels. In the next six weeks, six more songs will be released under Gaana Originals including songs from legendary singing sensations like Sonu Nigam and Shaan.

Gaana COO Prashan Agarwal said, “this is an initiative to empower artists who can showcase and exercise their freedom and creativity without having to worry about the boundaries defined by limited film releases. 20 million streams in just five weeks is the biggest appreciation of this initiative from our customers, as most of these songs have grown better than few of the top Bollywood hits.”

