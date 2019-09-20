RadioandMusic
| 21 Sep 2019
Vodafone PLAY's endless entertainment options make Shankar Mahadevan go out of breath!
| 18 Jul 2018

MUMBAI: Vodafone Idea Limited, a leading telecom service provider, today launched the new campaign with Shankar Mahadevan, the famous Indi-pop singer and composer to bring to life the enormous width of content of Vodafone Play – Endless entertainment for all, at no extra cost.

As part of the campaign Shankar Mahadevan can be seen singing in his renowned ‘sing in one breath’ style but with a new twist this time. The film sees Shankar Mahadevan listing movies, TV shows, web series titles that are available on the app highlighting the wide array of content available on the app for free. 

As content continues to grow and win Indian consumers’ heart, Vodafone Play has built a robust portfolio of Bollywood, Hollywood and regional content by partnering with leading content creators and aggregators like Zee5, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play and many others. It also brings a plethora of regional content, movies, TV shows, infotainment, theatre and Live TV in native languages like Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati and many more.

Speaking about the new campaign, Vodafone Idea Limited chief digital transformation and brand Officer Kavita Nair said, “Consumers today are spoilt for choice and look for entertainment options on the go. Vodafone Play addresses this need and is a one-stop entertainment destination. With this campaign we aim to highlight premium, diverse and ad-free content available on Vodafone Play for all consumers at no additional cost. Whether it’s live TV shows, latest movies, original content or nataks the consumer will have an option to watch the content on Vodafone Play.”

 Vodafone Play is a unique app that brings together videos, movies, TV shows and music for all its post-paid and pre-paid customers. It gives access to over 9500+ movies in16 different languages, 300+ live TV channels along with a huge catalogue of original web series and International TV Shows across all genres.

The 360-degree high decibel campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather India. Presenting a wholesome marketing mix, the 4 weeks campaign will connect with customers across diverse mediums like OOH, radio, print and digital.

 Speaking about the concept behind the new campaign, Ogilvy South and Vodafone Team CCO Kiran Antony said, “Vodafone PLAY has one of the largest entertainment libraries, and we wanted to play to our strengths. But how could we showcase all our best titles in an entertaining way? This is how we arrived at the thought of turning the unique singing talents of Shankar Mahadevan into leverage for Vodafone PLAY.”

Subscribers can download the Vodafone Play app directly from their Google Play & Apple App Store on their smartphones or send an SMS ‘PLAY’ to 199.

Watch TVC here

