Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percept Live, is all set to roll out a Multi-City India Tour with the chart topping artist and popular film actor Diljit Dosanjh. The enthralling 5 city pan India tour with the popular Punjabi heartthrob will kick off on 9 November 2019 in Pune and 23 November 2019 in Bengaluru.

After a highly successful first phase of the Bollyboom Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru Tour 2.0 earlier this year which entertained fans across 6 cities, Bollyboom is all geared up to kick-off Diljit Dosanjh’s India Tour commencing early November 2019. Looking at the increasing popularity of Diljit Dosanjh through his recent impactful performances in the Bollywood film industry, this tour gives an incredible opportunity to his fans to witness the superstar perform live and up close.

Fresh off the success of his recent tours across Canada and U.S.A where he entertained his fans across multiple cities, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to begin his India Tour. Diljit has appeared in over 25 Punjabi and Bollywood films, and produced over 250 chartbusting songs including 5 Taara, Laembadgini, Ik Kudi, and Do you Know. As a popular actor he has delivered incredible performances in the Punjabi film industry with films like Jatt and Juliet, Sardaarji, Sardaarji 2, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Shaada, which led to his successful Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab. Since then he has consistently wowed Indian audiences with his versatile performances in movies such as Phillauri and Soorma.

Talking about his upcoming Bollyboom tour, Diljit Dosanjh said, “2019 has been an incredible year for me. There is no better feeling in the world for an artist than to perform live for his fans, and that is the feeling I yearn for the most! After performing across Canada and U.S.A and receiving such overwhelming love and support from my fans overseas, it was time for me to come back home. I am super excited to perform live for all my fans in India with Bollyboom. As the tour date comes closer I feel really pumped to do the bhangra groove with my fans in my home country from where I receive the maximum love and support. I owe all my success to my fans and am really looking forward to meeting them and performing live for them across India.”

The Bollyboom Diljit Dosanjh India Tour 2019-20 will not only offer live music entertainment to fans but also a complete entertainment experience spanning live percussionists, exotic performers, visually enthralling SFX and state of art technology. Percept, India’s leading Entertainment, Media and Communications Company, will go all out to make this tour a memorable one for music aficionados and fans of both Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood Music. Bollyboom promises to make this a once in a lifetime experience for music fans across the subcontinent.

Commenting on the upcoming Bollyboom Diljit Dosanjh India Tour 2019-20, Percept Live Bollyboom business head Janamjai Sehgal said, “Indian audiences have embraced many talents from the Punjabi music industry with open arms. Be it Guru Randhawa, Jassie Gill or the extremely talented actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, all of these young artists have made their mark with their incredible talent around the world. At Bollyboom we have constantly strived to associate with artists who not only have an amazing fanbase, but are also trendsetters who have repeatedly innovated, experimented and delivered outstanding melodies which has changed the way Indian audiences consume music. Diljit Dosanjh is one such extraordinary artist who has made his mark around the world via his muti-talented singing and acting prowess. We cannot wait to begin the India tour with him and connect him with his ever-increasing fan base to offer them a mind-blowing live music experience”

Bollyboom is an existing Intellectual Property, which belongs to Percept Live, a potential forerunner that introduced a new genre called Bollywood Electro Music, a fusion of Bollywood music fiesta and electronic dance music in the dynamic Indian market since 2013. 'Bollyboom' is known to provide a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans and is seen in different variants across the country. The first editions saw live performances by Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shaan, Shveta Pandit, and Shraddha Pandit sharing the platform with the sensational DJ Lloyd, DJ NYK and Acid in various cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur. The Bollyboom NSCI Nights drew a crowd of over 4,500 Bollywood music enthusiasts with DJ Raftaar, DJ Aqeel, DJ Shilpi Sharma, DJ Zulfi Syed and DJ Aman who rocked the NSCI Dome at Worli in 2017. The Bollyboom Holi Bash of 2017 and 2018 were spectacular. In 2019 Bollyboom hosted 8 Holi Bashes across the country entertaining more than 50,000 fans with a range of multi-talented artists including The Doorbeen, Ali Merchant, and Emiway Bantai. Bollyboom recently completed Phase 1 of the Bollyboom Guru Randhawa High Rated Gabru India Tour 2.0 across 6 cities, entertaining over 50,000 people and also hosted a Bollyboom Arena with Jassie Gill & B Praak in Mumbai that saw over 2,000 fans groove to their BDM beats. Bollyboom has also hosted multiple Club Nights in multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities pan India.