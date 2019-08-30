Bollywood actress celebrates Ramky's 'BIG Green Ganesha' at BIG FM

MUMBAI: BIG FM is known to change perceptions that allow society to live in a healthier and better manner. For the 12th year in a row, BIG FM has brought to light the importance of celebrating festivities in an eco-friendly way through Ramky’s ‘BIG Green Ganesha’. RJ Rani, who is the face of the initiative, hosted the event, which was graced by the serene Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Sujiv Nair from Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd and Greenland Farms director Ram Kharpuriya.

‘BIG Green Ganesha’ is a heartfelt initiative that promotes the use of eco-friendly Ganesh idols and its celebration with minimum environmental damage. 15 lucky contest-winning listeners were felicitated with a Tree Ganesha by the environmentally conscious Dia Mirza, at the BIG FM office.

Commenting on the initiative, a BIG FM spokesperson stated, “BIG FM has always tried to bring about a positive change in society. BIG Green Ganesha has been our on-going initiative for the past twelve years which is amplified through on-air and digital channels. We at BIG FM believe in ‘Change starts with you’ and through this campaign tried to raise awareness on the environment pollution created with non-biodegradable idols. The campaign has been very successful till date and we are happy and proud that we as a medium can offer our listeners entertainment with purpose.”

Speaking on behalf of India’s Leading Waste Management Services provider, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd chief human resources Sujiv Nair commented, “The Green Ganesha initiative is our contribution to the environment. Being in the space where we closely experience the hazards that affect the environment, we are trying to make Green Ganesha an awareness campaign and save the environment from the use of harmful products. Through this we urge the people to acknowledge an environment-friendly celebration by adopting the use of eco-friendly products.”

To spread awareness of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols, a two-week-long contest was held and it resulted in widespread response from listeners across Mumbai. BIG FM Mumbai associated with Tree Ganesha as they create eco-friendly idols which are made of natural soil and also melts completely after meeting water bodies as compared to non-biodegradable options that create pollution. Lending her support to the cause in Mumbai was Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, known to have been the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife. Ramky’s BIG Green Ganesha is also being celebrated across other cities with BIG FM Hyderabad urging people to adopt paper-mache techniques for idol creation. Listeners who opted for Green Ganesha in Hyderabad are being termed as Green Heroes.

Showing off her mud-laden hands, the beautiful Bollywood diva, Dia Mirza said, “I am very happy to be here. Moreover, I'm extremely grateful to BIG FM for this campaign that has been raising awareness over the last 12 years. They have been one of the pioneers at spreading awareness towards an eco friendlier approach towards festivities. For the past few years, I have been associating with beach clean ups post the Ganpati Visarjan and it's very disheartening to see the remains of the idols washed back ashore. Three years ago, Dattadri and I made one of these tree Ganeshas together and it was a beautiful feeling. The happiness you feel while doing something for the better good just elates you to a whole new level. I urge more people to opt for eco friendlier methods, for not just their Ganpati celebrations, but in their day-to-day activities as well.”