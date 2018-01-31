Indie Music Label collaborates with Sony to promote Pop Music

MUMBAI: 2018 will see some strategic partnerships for Indie Music Label and the first in the year will be Sony Music India. Naushad Khan, who heads Indie Music Label, a veteran in the Talent Management arena known to create hits and singing stars, is all geared up to discover and promote Pop Music in India.

The relationship began with Darshan Raval’s single Tera Zikr, which is the biggest pop song of the year. This will also be extended to the distribution rights of all the Indie Music Label original content, which has been acquired by Sony Music India. The first one will be again with Darshan Raval’s next love ballad releasing a week before Valentine’s Day 2018.

Commenting on the same, Sony Music India Pop Head Rohan Jha said, “Our association with Indie Music began with Darshan Raval’s Tera Zikr, which has now become the biggest pop success that the industry has seen for a long time. We see Indie Music’s eye for talent and Sony Music’s marketing and AR skills as a perfect combination to create some great music and enthrall music lovers. Darshan’s next single, which will release soon, will be first amongst the many songs that will come out of this association.”

Indie Music Label Managing Director Naushad Khan said, “I, as an individual have consistently pushed new talent in the music arena over the last decade and a partnership with Sony Music India, will only further enhance content production, promotion in all genres of the Indian Independent music scene and create more pop artists. With the joint knowledge of Sony Music India, Indie Music Label, a reliable platform has been created to launch and nurture musical talent. We are going to give the future generations a taste of what we grew up on.”