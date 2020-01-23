RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Grand Orange Bag Days and once again, 93.5 RED FM and Grofers joined hands to create yet another blockbuster innovation. As a part of the collaboration with Grofers and Mindshare, RED FM took up the challenge of changing its name to Orange FM, if the unbelievable Grofers promise of ‘guaranteed Inaam’ was true. On 22nd January, RED FM turned Orange FM in Delhi and Mumbai for the whole day since calls poured in from across the cities to tell us that the promise was in fact true.

Commenting on this association, Nisha Narayanan, COO, and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We are happy to continue our association and extend this collaboration to Grofers’s Grand Orange Bag Days. The idea was to spread awareness about the exciting deals that they are offering. We have again turned Orange FM for a day making it yet another innovative brand partnership. As a brand we are open to innovative solutions which gives our advertisers an unmatched value.”

Prashant Verma – Vice President Grofers said, "We created Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD), the largest online grocery sale in India, to differentiate on not just low prices but also consumer delight. In this edition of the sale, we are providing a 100% guaranteed inaam as delight on every order to our customers. The innovation of Orange FM with RJ activations is an integral part of the credibility phase of the campaign to build social proof. 'Bachatey Raho' with Grofers builds synergies with our brand proposition and helps us reach relevant audiences in both Delhi and Mumbai."

Ruchi Mathur Quote – Senior President. North & East Head Mindshare

The Grand Orange Bag Day (GOBD) sale is a marquee event for Grofers. This year in its 3rd avatar, it continues to be the biggest sale by any e-grocer in India. Our challenge was Believability of the offer and therefore, we used a Data-driven approach to build a Radio campaign with RED FM which helped the consumer overcome this barrier. Taking the testimonial route, we got RED FM to turn Orange FM for a day. This campaign is a great example of seamlessly stitching science and art together and delivering disruption while keeping the consumer at the center.”

The scale of the activity was amplified with RJ Raunac and RJ Malishka leading the campaign and engaging the listeners.