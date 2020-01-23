RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 Jan 2020
radio
News
RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Raunac | RJ Malishka | Red FM | music | Grofers |

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Grand Orange Bag Days and once again, 93.5 RED FM and Grofers joined hands to create yet another blockbuster innovation. As a part of the collaboration with Grofers and Mindshare, RED FM took up the challenge of changing its name to Orange FM, if the unbelievable Grofers promise of ‘guaranteed Inaam’ was true. On 22nd January, RED FM turned Orange FM in Delhi and Mumbai for the whole day since calls poured in from across the cities to tell us that the promise was in fact true.

Commenting on this association, Nisha Narayanan, COO, and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “We are happy to continue our association and extend this collaboration to Grofers’s Grand Orange Bag Days. The idea was to spread awareness about the exciting deals that they are offering. We have again turned Orange FM for a day making it yet another innovative brand partnership. As a brand we are open to innovative solutions which gives our advertisers an unmatched value.”

 Prashant Verma – Vice President Grofers said, "We created Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD), the largest online grocery sale in India, to differentiate on not just low prices but also consumer delight. In this edition of the sale, we are providing a 100% guaranteed inaam as delight on every order to our customers. The innovation of Orange FM with RJ activations is an integral part of the credibility phase of the campaign to build social proof. 'Bachatey Raho' with Grofers builds synergies with our brand proposition and helps us reach relevant audiences in both Delhi and Mumbai."

Ruchi Mathur Quote – Senior President. North & East Head Mindshare

The Grand Orange Bag Day (GOBD) sale is a marquee event for Grofers. This year in its 3rd avatar, it continues to be the biggest sale by any e-grocer in India. Our challenge was Believability of the offer and therefore, we used a Data-driven approach to build a Radio campaign with RED FM which helped the consumer overcome this barrier. Taking the testimonial route, we got RED FM to turn Orange FM for a day. This campaign is a great example of seamlessly stitching science and art together and delivering disruption while keeping the consumer at the center.”

The scale of the activity was amplified with RJ Raunac and RJ Malishka leading the campaign and engaging the listeners.

related stories
private fm stations  |  23 Jan 2020

Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India series Sports Flashes to produce, broadcast & distribute live feed for Indian Audience for the Series from January 24, 2020, New Delhi, January 23, 2020: Sports Flashes is India’s biggest Multi-sp

apps  |  20 Jan 2020

Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a platform for kids, parents and teachers to access content created and curated specifically for them.

private fm stations  |  16 Jan 2020

MY FM celebrates Javed Akhtar's 75th Birthday

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd honors Javed Akhtar on account of his special birth anniversary by dedicating a week-long tribute show-‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’. The show goes on air for a week from today and will continue till the author’s 75th birthday on 17th Jan 2020.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group