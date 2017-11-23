RadioandMusic
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecosystem has appointed Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing. Rahul will be reporting to the company’s Director, Hiren Gada and his role has been specially created to spearhead the brand in its current transitional phase.

Coming from an experience of over 14 years, Rahul has demonstrated strong leadership in helping brands excel in the media and entertainment sector. Prior to Shemaroo, Rahul has had a successful stint with BBC Global News where he was the Marketing Manager APAC for eight years and has also worked with IndiaCast (a Viacom18 and TV18 venture) and a start-up digital film studio CinePlay. Rahul is an alumnus of INSEAD and IMI and is an expert in marketing management, channel launches, digital strategy and partnerships.

Commenting on the appointment, Shemaroo Director Hiren Gada shared, ‘At Shemaroo we take pride in our people and consider them our biggest asset. We are pleased to welcome Rahul on board at this exciting juncture where we gearing up for innovative opportunities. We look forward to the positive impact of his leadership, dynamism and proven abilities in scaling our brand in the industry’ .

On his new role Rahul added, “Shemaroo is an iconic 55 year old brand and I am extremely delighted to join the family. I am looking forward to working with the teams and leading the journey of making Shemaroo the most preferred brand in the media and entertainment space not only in India but also globally.”

