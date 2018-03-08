RadioandMusic
| 09 Mar 2018
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

BARC India Data | Broadcast Audience Research Council | BARC India Data | Week 9 | Mastiii | 9XM | B4U Music | 9X Jalwa | MTV Beats | Zoom | Sony Rox HD |

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has witnessed a hike of  132286  impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received  119440 impressions (‘000s). MTV Beats has notched its higher with  107336 impressions (‘000s)  as compared to last week when it acquired  104478 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii marks a rise in its impressions with 172311 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 170892 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music has managed to scale above Sony MIX with 131984 impressions (‘000s). VH1 has pushed itself above 9XO with 3164 impressions (‘000s).

Channels which marked a significant rise in their impressions were Mastiii, 9XM, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Sony ROX HD. While channels who acquired lesser impressions were Sony MIX, B4U Music, MTV Beats HD, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, 9XO.

Overall analysis; channels did receive a major scale down with their impressions (‘000s) this week.

Click here to view the table:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

172311

9XM

153166

9X Jalwa

132286

B4U Music

131984

Sony MIX

126446

MTV Beats

107336

Zoom

56858

Music India

24220

Zee ETC Bollywood

19437

VH1

3164

9XO

2605

MTV Beats HD

1588

Sony Rox HD

1433

VH1 HD

389

