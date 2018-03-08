BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has witnessed a hike of 132286 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 119440 impressions (‘000s). MTV Beats has notched its higher with 107336 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it acquired 104478 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii marks a rise in its impressions with 172311 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 170892 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music has managed to scale above Sony MIX with 131984 impressions (‘000s). VH1 has pushed itself above 9XO with 3164 impressions (‘000s).

Channels which marked a significant rise in their impressions were Mastiii, 9XM, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats, Sony ROX HD. While channels who acquired lesser impressions were Sony MIX, B4U Music, MTV Beats HD, Music India, Zee ETC Bollywood, 9XO.

Overall analysis; channels did receive a major scale down with their impressions (‘000s) this week.

