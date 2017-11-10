RadioandMusic
Sony Music to create original content for kids under the brand

EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees. The festival that will be hosting its fifth season on 16-17 December 2017 is looking at making this year a grand affair.EVC th...

Ankur Tewari | Anjana Devraj | Bachcha Party

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music today announced a unique musical concept called Bachcha Party – a collaboration of musical talents to create original, engaging and appealing songs for kids and their parents alike. The first in the series is coming together of the popular singer songwriter Ankur Tewari and music producer Sidd Coutto, who are known to create music that connects with fans instantly.

All songs under Bachcha Party are based on themes that are a part of a child’s day-to-day life. November 13th will see the release of 3 songs namely Kachcha Papad Pakka Papad, Abracadabra and Billi ka Bachcha, and the balance 7 songs will roll out in the coming months.

“Ankur Tewari’s music is loved as much by children as by adults. We were excited to work together to create songs for children that they own, which combine our language roots with pop culture and topics that are relevant to them. The lyrics are based on tongue twisters, idioms, and common phrases, which come alive when set to Ankur’s catchy tunes!”, Says Anjana Devraj - Head Kids, Sony Music India.

Adding on, Ankur Tewari says, “This was great fun and different for me too. The first three songs that release on 13 November 2017 will be something that even adults will enjoy.”

