Short video app Rizzle announces global partnership with Soundstripe

MUMBAI: Top original content based short video app Rizzle today announced their global partnership with Soundstripe, one of the fastest-growing tech-enabled production music companies, to empower the users with thousands of songs to create amazing video content on the app. Rizzle, a pioneer in the vertical web-series content, entered into an agreement with Soundstripe to provide a large catalog of free, licensed music options to its fast-growing original content creator base. This association will foster better engagement on the app and garner more talent from all parts of India.

Rizzle has integrated Soundstripe music on the app and enabled music-filtering based on mood, genre, or instruments. The partnership aims to improve the quality of short videos on the app and also furthers the app’s goal of giving a global platform for videos from local Indian talent.

By providing 30-60 seconds of sound clips, Rizzle becomes the only platform that doesn’t confine its creators to a 15-seconds music usage window. The deal with Soundstripe will give the creators an opportunity to not only enhance their content but also increase the duration of their shows. Rizzlers can now access thousands of quality music tracks without having to pay any additional fees. Whether it’s for a dance video or music for a short web series, creators can add tracks to everything.

Soundstripe makes music discovery effortless for content creators. This global partnership between Soundstripe and Rizzle will definitely spur the growth of the Rizzle creator community. Creators can now scout the best tracks according to their mood with just a few taps. It’s that simple and intuitive!

In a short span of time, Rizzle has carved a niche for itself in the vertical short videos and vertical-series space (RSeries); it has also proven to be instrumental in providing a creative environment to digital content creators of all kinds. The brand is known for its compelling features and also its foray into the otherwise untouched vertical-series space. With Rizzle, Indian short video users can watch interesting short vertical-series on their smartphones. The next growth wave at Rizzle is underway with 100% of the Soundstripe music portfolio available directly on the app. Download Rizzle today for your creative journey!