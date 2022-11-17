RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Nov 2022
music
News
Trevanna Tracks and Soundmouse Join Forces to Streamline Sync Licensing and Reporting
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
music |

MUMBAI: Trevanna Tracks, the industry standard in sync clearance and licensing software, announces a new integration with Soundmouse, the long-standing leader in music and cue sheet reporting. Now Trevanna users will be able to seamlessly move song metadata, including splits and usage, from Trevanna to Soundmouse, generating accurate cue sheets with ease.

“Trevanna’s data and documents give production teams everything needed to air a synced song, but it doesn’t take the next step to ensure ongoing downstream payments. This process was brilliantly sorted by Soundmouse,” explains Jennifer Freed, founder and CEO of Trevanna Tracks. “We not only respect the team at Soundmouse, but they also have extraordinary technology, strong relationships with the PROs, decades of experience, and a complementary client base. When we were introduced to Soundmouse, we knew a partnership would solve that last stage in the music licensing process.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Trevanna Tracks to bring more value to our users,” says Mark Vermaat, Soundmouse’s Head of Business Development. “We share a dedication to creating a more efficient way for broadcasters and studios to manage sync and administrative tasks. This partnership enables collaboration between music supervisors and editors, saves time, and significantly lessens the margin for error in reporting royalties.”

Trevanna Tracks’ workflow starts at the beginning of the research and clearance process. The platform keeps track of negotiations, alternative tracks, rights holders, splits, usage, and notes, all the way through to final processing, including executed contracts and proof of payment. Soundmouse picks up from there, managing cue sheets and metadata as it connects all stakeholders in the reporting process: broadcasters, producers, collecting societies, distributors, and, of course, music creators.

The Soundmouse integration will allow Trevanna users to directly download a cue sheet file with complete licensing data, prepared for a direct upload to Soundmouse. Prior to that export, an in-platform Cue Sheet View highlights any missing information in red, minimizing errors and oversights. Soundmouse users, be they music supervisors or music editors, will have the ability to upload the file directly into Soundmouse and make any further amendments, eliminating the need to re-enter data.

“With the ever-increasing amount of visual content and the growing complexity of sync music licenses, we strive to make the organization and administration less onerous for music teams,” Freed reflects. “When technology enables collaboration and effortless delivery of essential information, it’s a huge step forward.” 

related stories
 |  17 Nov 2022

IPRS extends wholehearted support to music makers through its "Learn and Earn" initiative

As part of its year-long pan-India campaign 'Learn and Earn,' the IPRS recently organized a knowledge workshop in Chandigarh. The session's goal was to educate and empower songwriters, composers, and publishers about music rights and the latest trends impacting the careers of those behind the music.
Mr. Mayur Puri - screenwriter, lyricist, filmmaker and IPRS Board Member, Mr. Satvinder Kohli Managing Director at Speed Records, and Mr. Rakesh Nigam CEO IPRS, the executive team, the regional ARA Committee members and key members from the region, graced the event.

 |  15 Nov 2022

TuneCore announces grant that will award one India based artist a cash prize of INR 100,000

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the global leading digital music companies and its leading automated distribution division, TuneCore have announced the funding of a grant for India based music creators. The TuneCore Grant is a cash endowment of INR 100,000 that will be awarded to one selected artist.

 |  09 Nov 2022

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, one of India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival spread over the weekend across 7 cities in 2022-2023 with incredible food, entertainment, carnival games and attractions all under one roof.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group