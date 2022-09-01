Jetsynthesys’ Global Music Junction and Warner Music India ties up with online music platform Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Online music education platform Artium Academy has entered into a strategic partnership with Global Music Junction — the digital entertainment subsidiary of JetSynthesys and Warner Music India. This collaboration will help these entities to identify, nurture and scale aspiring talents at the Academy, helping put them onto the national and global map while collectively building on content creation, artist management, revenue generation, digital monetisation, branding and sponsorships.

Co-founded by Ashish Joshi, Vivek Raicha and Nithya Sudhir, Artium Academy — boasts a legendary panel of maestros including Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, and Raju Singh— has worked towards its core objective to offer world-class training to aspiring singers, composers and instrumentalists to enable them to reach their full potential and eventually step into the spotlight both in India and globally. Global Music Junction, along with Warner Music India, will work towards taking these performers on to their next level of growth, supporting their livelihood and creating music IPs and high-class content. Together, they will also identify avenues of revenue generation, digital monetization, branding and sponsorships.

Commenting on the association, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, said, “In a bid to fuel the growth of digital entertainment further in India, Global Music Junction and Warner Music India have joined forces with Artium Academy to take another step towards putting Indian talent on the global map. While Global Music Junction and Artium Academy will work towards scaling the talents on the platform, along with identifying and nurturing them for the future, Warner Music India will work on the global repertoire of these talented budding artists giving their exposure an international leg. Together our eventual goal is to work towards creating more global musical maestros from our country.”

JetSynthesys is known for its global publishing partnerships with the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood star Salman Khan, heavyweight Floyd Mayweather, and internationally renowned brands like WWE, Square Enix, Warner Music Group (WMG) and many more.

“Artium Academy offers a world-class faculty and state-of-the-art facilities training students through personalised performance-based music learning, be it in the space of vocals, compositions or instruments. We are excited to tie-up with veterans in the digital entertainment and talent management space that will further help us scale our platform to the next level,” said Ashish Joshi, Founder and CEO, Artium Academy.

Artium Academy makes learning music fun and accessible to people of all ages through modules that are designed by industry maestros and taught at a 1:1 ratio by Artium-certified teachers. The four courses offered at the Academy are Vocals, Strings, Keyboard and Percussion.

“Music is instrumental in the Indian entertainment industry, and we have seen a rising interest among aspiring performers to learn the nuances professionally. We aim to tap into that potential through this association and amplify the reach across audience groups. We also want to ensure that on-boarded talents get world-class support to fulfill their dreams and be the stars of tomorrow,” said Rajkumar Singh, CEO, Global Music Junction Pvt. Ltd.